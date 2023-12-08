Don’t panic! Score these last-minute gifts that will arrive on time, starting at $4

With the holidays underway and shipping deadlines looming, that means we're trying to wrap up our gift shopping on time for once. But we know old habits die hard.

If you still have a few people left on your list, don't panic just yet. Most of our last-minute gift finds not only have free shipping but will also aim to deliver your gifts just in time for Christmas. Whether you’re shopping for your husband, daughter, mother or grandma, these fast-shipping items are sure to make their year.

Keep reading for top picks that make great last-minute gifts for everyone, including your mother-in-law. Just be sure to double-check shipping details before you check out since deadlines will vary based on retailer and item.

Last-minute gifts that will ship on time

As the years go by, one item that never goes out of style is the Slinky. With over 29,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon (and landing a spot on the retailer's Most Gifted list), this classic toy is the ultimate buy for kids of all of ages and makes a great stocking stuffer. Excuse us a moment while we try and get the Slinky jingle out of our heads.

The coffee connoisseur in your life will love you a latte when you gift them this bestselling milk frother. Watch them whip up some delicious joe in no time with this useful gadget that comes in over 40 colors.

Shopping for an avid reader? This personalized bookmark makes the perfect gift. It's embroidered by hand with their first initial, and it's made with soft, lightweight felt. Right now, each letter is available for delivery before Christmas.

Your two-year-old will have a blast coloring on the bathtub wall with these fun markers. But don't fret! These vibrant writing tools are washable and won't leave your bathroom looking like a creative work of art. These markers offer free one-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership, so you will have plenty of time to wrap and place under the tree before Santa visits.

It's no secret a candle makes a great gift for nearly every adult on your list. This soy wax candle is available in either peppermint swirl or fall haul scents, depending on your fragrance preference.

Searching for a fun gift idea for your children to play over winter break? Keep them guessing with this game that will be fun for the whole family to play. Designed for up to six players, the goal is to guess as many cards as you can before the headband sings!

Everyone from your teenager to your mother will appreciate this viral face serum. Designed to rejuvenate your skin and prevent dryness, this popular snail mucin essence will arrive in plenty of time if you order now.

Whether your girlfriend is attending a New Year's Eve party or festive dinner with friends, this liquid lipstick from Sephora will surely do the trick. The brand offers same-day delivery, so no need to run out to the mall last-minute when you have a million other things to do before Christmas Eve!

Any guy can appreciate this unique cleansing bar that not only exfoliates the skin but also massages it thanks to the textured side.

This preschool building set includes six music sheets and 10 sensory features to help your little one develop sensory motor skills. Your child will have fun with farm animals while strengthening their auditory and visual skills.

Your dating life just became more interesting with these 40 scratch-off date cards featuring a variety of fun and flirty date ideas. This unique present is an ideal choice for the romantic in your life. No need to ask, "will you accept this gift?" We promise they will.

It's time for some slime! This ooey, gooey kit includes 15 different experiments for kids to understand science and have fun while doing it. This slippery set usually ships within 24 hours, so you'll have it at your front door before the carolers arrive.

Who doesn’t love a delicious chocolate bar? These milk chocolate hazelnut bars make a great stocking stuffer for everyone on your list. There are eight bars in the pack, so there's one for every family member. They say calories don’t count over the holidays, right?

Stay cozy and warm this winter with this bestselling beanie from Carhartt. Available in over 30 fun colors, this knit hat makes the ideal gift for your brother, father-in-law or grandfather. This trendy beanie is rated five-star by over 132,000 verified Amazon reviews.

Print out several different photos and create a set of tiles that they can use to create a wall gallery, or stick to one for a keepsake they can place anywhere in their home. Each wall tile uses adhesive to stick to walls, making it a great gift for apartment dwellers. It doesn’t get more convenient than a sweet photo gift you can pick up on the same day that you order it.

This hydrating face mist contains vitamin C and makes the perfect gift for your daughter or bestie who is obsessed with beauty products. These scented sprays are designed for all skin types, according to the brand, plus over 14,000 verified Amazon shoppers rather this set five stars.

We all have that one friend who loves to travel and is constantly jet-setting around the world. They may often bring back souvenirs from their travels, but now it's time for you to get them what they really need. This initial case is great for safely storing jewelry and other valuables while on the road. The best part? This gift offers free two-day shipping, so you don't have to stress about it being under the tree before the big day.

It's no secret our Shop TODAY team loves discussing a good book. This LED neck reading light has been a game changer for many of us and makes a great option for anyone in your life who enjoys reading a good book while traveling. Featuring six brightness levels, this rechargeable light is designed to last for up to 80 hours of use, according to the brand.

These highly rated Bluetooth earbuds (seriously, they have over 230,000 verified five-star Amazon ratings) can play music for 10 hours on one charge. According to the brand, they have a waterproof rating of IPX8, making them a durable pair for on-the-go music lovers.

This sleeping mask is unique because it's built with a contoured, padded design that makes it extra cozy for sleeping (without being restrictive on eyelashes). The stretchy strap is even adjustable, and the mask itself is offered in five colors.

If you ask us, a throw blanket is essentially for any cozy home (and you can never have enough). This one's made with soft, machine-washable polyester and features fringe on two edges. What's better? Its 50-by-60-inch design ensures it'll keep you covered and warm.

'Tis the season for eating delicious treats! Give the gift of indulgence with this bestselling peppermint bark from Williams Sonoma. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 a.m. PT to receive item by Friday, Dec. 22.

Those who love to keep organized while traveling might appreciate this personalized dopp kit. It comes in several fun designs and patterns and features a water-repellent lining. Order by Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. PT with priority shipping to get gifts by Friday, Dec. 15. For free shipping, use code SNOW2023 at checkout.

Everybody loves a good pair of Crocs! From taking out the trash to lounging around the house, these unisex shoes may be the best invention since slice bread.

This leather charger roll up from Mark & Graham will definitely come in handy for the traveler in your life. Store headphones or tech chargers in this sleek case that will leave everyone else green with envy. This chic roll up comes in over 15 unique colors and offers personalization for that extra special touch.

Anyone who travels often will probably love this unique travel pillow. Unlike many, this one overlaps in the front to help support the chin. However, it can also be positioned two other ways to provide comfort depending on the seat you're sitting in while on the move.

If the Stanley isn't already on your list of gifts to buy this Christmas, it's time to get on board. This 40-ounce tumbler is available in over 10 unique shades and is designed to keep your drink cold for hours. Remember to order by Wednesday, Dec. 13 to receive in time for Christmas.

Believe it or not, Furby is back and inspiring a whole new generation of children. What's not to love about a cute plush friend who talks, sings and lights up for your entertainment? This nostalgic toy will make a nice addition to your child's stuffed animal collection when you gift it to them.

This teal-colored air fryer is perfect for anyone hoping to add some new appliances to their kitchen. With only two settings (temperature and time), it's simple to use. Since it's on the smaller side, it's easy to fit on a counter, too.

Calling all book worms. We know the key to a reader's heart, and it is, no doubt, more books. Gift your well-read friend or family member this gift card from Barnes & Noble. From bestsellers to biographies, they will be in book heaven with this generous present.

Not only is this bangle plated in 12-karat gold, but it's also bedazzled in crystals, making it a shimmery option for anyone who collects bracelets. It's even available in a rose gold option in case you want to gift both.

Stay warm after showering with this bathroom towel warmer that's on sale during Walmart's Deals on Gifts Event. Your friends will feel as if they are at a five-star resort with this luxurious gift. This product also shuts off automatically after 60 minutes to save energy and for safety purposes.

Another travel essential you can customize? This sleek weekender bag with a roomy interior.

If you haven't had a moment to shop due to work or family obligations, an experience gift is always a great last-minute option. Simply pick a date for this virtual 75-minute class where participants learn from experts and taste a variety of flavors. Watch your loved one transform into a coffee snob in a matter of hours.

This gift might be a little cheesy, but it will certainly bring joy to your child's face. This play pizza oven set strengthens your child's fine motor skills and encourages imaginative play. Don't blame us if you're craving an actual pepperoni pie after hours of playing restaurant with your tiny tyke.

Get ready for your mouth to water this holiday season with this delicious box from Omaha Steaks. Order now to take advantage of the free shipping and burgers. This assortment of meat includes beef meatballs, boneless chicken breasts, bacon-wrapped filet mignon and much more. There's no doubt everyone from Grandpa to your little sister will be well fed at Christmas dinner this year!