Katie Lee Biegel makes sheet-pan salmon and leftover-friendly salad

Cookbook author and television show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share her go-to sheet-pan salmon dinner recipe — and how she turns the leftovers into lunch for the next day! She shows us how to make honey-mustard glazed salmon with roasted vegetables and a fresh salmon salad with a cistrusy vinaigrette.

We make this sheet pan dinner all the time at our house. It has become one of my go-tos because it's so easy and so flavorful, and my 2-year-old daughter will actually eat the salmon, occasionally will eat the sweet potatoes and hopefully someday will eat the broccoli.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love a big salad! This is great for lunch and a nice way to make a single piece of salmon serve a few people.

