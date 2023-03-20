IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Lee Biegel makes sheet-pan salmon and leftover-friendly salad

Cook once, eat twice with this easy roasted salmon recipe.
By Katie Lee Biegel

Cookbook author and television show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share her go-to sheet-pan salmon dinner recipe — and how she turns the leftovers into lunch for the next day! She shows us how to make honey-mustard glazed salmon with roasted vegetables and a fresh salmon salad with a cistrusy vinaigrette.

Sheet-Pan Honey Mustard-Glazed Salmon with Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes
We make this sheet pan dinner all the time at our house. It has become one of my go-tos because it's so easy and so flavorful, and my 2-year-old daughter will actually eat the salmon, occasionally will eat the sweet potatoes and hopefully someday will eat the broccoli.

Salmon Salad with Lemony Dijon-Caper Vinaigrette
Anyone who knows me knows that I love a big salad! This is great for lunch and a nice way to make a single piece of salmon serve a few people.

