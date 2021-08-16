Chef notes

This is one of my favorite summer recipes! It's bright and flavorful and the avocado and mango salsa is addictive. It's great served alongside some tortilla chips or pita chips for any extra salsa that's left behind!

Technique tip: You can easily make this on the grill with a baking sheet that fits into your grill. When you close the lid of your grill, your grill essentially turns into an oven. Baking time will be a bit faster since the baking sheet is over direct heat.

Swap option: You can use any fun summer fruit instead of mango. Strawberries, peaches, nectarines, cherries … all work.