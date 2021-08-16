IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Roasted Salmon with Mango-Avocado Salsa

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(5)
Gaby Dalkin
Ingredients

Salmon
  • 1 whole salmon fillet (about 2 pounds), skin removed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • Salsa
  • 1 ripe mango peeled, seeded and diced
  • 2 green onions, finely sliced
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 jalapeño, minced
  • 1-2 avocados peeled, pitted and diced
  • 1 small handful fresh cilantro leaves
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    This is one of my favorite summer recipes! It's bright and flavorful and the avocado and mango salsa is addictive. It's great served alongside some tortilla chips or pita chips for any extra salsa that's left behind!

    Technique tip: You can easily make this on the grill with a baking sheet that fits into your grill. When you close the lid of your grill, your grill essentially turns into an oven. Baking time will be a bit faster since the baking sheet is over direct heat.

    Swap option: You can use any fun summer fruit instead of mango. Strawberries, peaches, nectarines, cherries … all work.

    Preparation

    For the salmon:

    1.

    Prepare a gas or charcoal grill to medium heat, about 350 F or preheat oven on to 350 F.

    2.

    Lay the whole salmon filet on top of a baking sheet, making sure none of the salmon is hanging off. Drizzle the salmon with olive oil and sprinkle with brown sugar, salt and pepper.

    3.

    Place the baking sheet on the grill or into the oven and close the grill or oven. If you're grilling, grill for about 12-15 minutes and check for doneness. If you're baking, bake for about 15-18 minutes. The salmon is done when it's uniformly pink in the center.

    4.

    Using tongs or a large grill safe spatula, remove the salmon and transfer to a flat surface to rest.

    For the salsa:

    Combine the mango, green onion, lime juice, cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, avocado and cilantro in a bowl. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste.

    To serve:

    Top the salmon with the salsa and serve whole.

    Recipe Tags

    DinnerEasyEntertainingGrillingHealthyLightLow-carbSeafoodSummerEntrées

