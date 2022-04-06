Technique tip: Use a skewer to test for doneness of the fish.

This dish reminds me of spring, when the peas are in season. The briny pickled ramps and fresh peas bring bright spring flavors to this simple and elegant salmon dish.

Preparation

For the pickled ramps:

Stir together vinegar, sugar and salt, along with 1 cup of water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Place the ramps in an airtight container, then pour hot pickling liquid over and cool. Ramps can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a month.

For the pickled ramp mignonette:

Combine finely chopped pickled ramp stems with shallot and finely cracked black pepper, stir to evenly mix and set aside.

For the pea ragu and salmon:

1.

Preheat oven to 325 F.

2.

Place a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon butter. When the butter has melted, add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the water and bring to a boil, then add the peas, season with fine sea salt and freshly ground white pepper and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter and cook, stirring until the butter is incorporated, another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add the mint.

3.

Lightly grease a rimmed sheet tray with canola oil. Season the salmon on both sides with fine sea salt and freshly ground white pepper. Place the salmon sheet tray then place in the oven and cook for 5 to 6 minutes. The fish should be just warm to the touch when a skewer is inserted into the thickest part of the fish for 5 seconds.

To serve:

Using a small spoon, place a line of mignonette over each piece of salmon. Divide the hot peas between 4 warm bowls, place two pieces of salmon in each bowl and serve immediately.