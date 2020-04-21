Canned tuna to the rescue! 7 easy recipes using the pantry staple

For all of us who have stocked up on canned tuna or are simply craving a summery spread of pasta salads, there are plenty of options to make mealtime marvelous.

From kid-friendly sandwiches to gorgeous, old-school Waldorf salads, canned tuna's versatility knows no bounds. So grab a can or two, take out those pantry staples and whip up a batch of something so good, your tastebuds won't believe it came from a can.

Grated onion adds a subtler flavor than diced onion and blends beautifully with other savory ingredients like dill and cracked pepper. Flecked with crunchy celery and juicy bell pepper, this macaroni tuna salad any day of the week, for lunch or dinner.

This recipe is super easy to make and uses ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. Enjoy it on leafy greens, hearty grain bread, with crackers or all on its own by the forkful. For a sweeter taste, you can opt to use relish instead of dill pickle.

Waldorf salad tastes like summer. A creamy, bright dressing livens up the tuna, and walnuts and grapes bring the texture. It's a substantial serving of protein and tastes fabulous on greens or with bread.

Skip the heavy mayonnaise and opt for a light, tangy vinaigrette to elevate pasta salad. Brought to life with Mediterranean flavor like briny olives and fresh tomato, this salad is perfect for a light lunch, dinner or protein-packed side dish.

This dish takes us right back to summertime. It's so light, bright and flavorful — and, not to mention, quick to prepare!

A pasta salad that's bursting with fresh vegetables, protein and topped with a little ricotta salata cheese will win over your heart. It has sweet, grilled corn, tomatoes and red peppers, all tossed in a zesty vinaigrette. Make it today and you'll be making it all summer long!

When you want pasta salad but prefer less carbs or have a gluten sensitivity, swap regular noodles for chickpea pasta. This recipe has creamy avocado and lots of protein and fiber. As always, Al Roker delivers!