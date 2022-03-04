Ingredients
- 2 handfuls spinach leaves, chopped
- 1 (4-ounce) cooked salmon fillet
- 1/2 cup black beans
- 1/2 cup corn
- 1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 2-3 tablespoons barbecue sauce of choice
- 1-2 tablespoons chopped almonds (optional)
- chopped cilantro, chives, scallions and/or lime juice, to serve (optional)
Chef notes
Who runs the bowls? Girls! In honor of Women's History Month, I'm serving up a dish fit for a queen — a yummy feast designed to boost health from the inside out. It's the ultimate boss-lady bowl, incorporating five foods you should be eating:
1. Spinach, nature's multivitamin (I mean, it's got everything)
2. Salmon for high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids and immune-supporting vitamin D
3. Beans for plant-based protein, loads of fiber and magnesium
4. Tomatoes for glowing skin — they provide lycopene and vitamin C
5. Almonds for heart-healthy fat, vitamin E, magnesium and some bone-and-teeth strengthening calcium
Swap option: I use skinless salmon for this recipe. You can either use leftover cooked salmon or quickly pan-fry a fillet with this easy method: Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet (or liberally mist skillet with olive oil spray) and warm over medium-high heat. Season both sides of salmon filet with salt and pepper, and cook for about 4 minutes per side, depending on preferred doneness.
Preparation1.
Add chopped spinach to the bottom of bowl.2.
Place cooked salmon fillet on top of spinach, and using a fork, press down and mash the flesh.3.
Add pretty piles of beans, corn, tomatoes and red onion on top.4.
Drizzle on barbecue sauce and mix everything together. Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of fresh lime juice, if desired, and salt and pepper, to taste. Sprinkle on chopped almonds and fresh herbs, if using.