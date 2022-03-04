Chef notes

Who runs the bowls? Girls! In honor of Women's History Month, I'm serving up a dish fit for a queen — a yummy feast designed to boost health from the inside out. It's the ultimate boss-lady bowl, incorporating five foods you should be eating:

1. Spinach, nature's multivitamin (I mean, it's got everything)

2. Salmon for high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids and immune-supporting vitamin D

3. Beans for plant-based protein, loads of fiber and magnesium

4. Tomatoes for glowing skin — they provide lycopene and vitamin C

5. Almonds for heart-healthy fat, vitamin E, magnesium and some bone-and-teeth strengthening calcium

Click here to learn more about the benefits of eating these foods.

Swap option: I use skinless salmon for this recipe. You can either use leftover cooked salmon or quickly pan-fry a fillet with this easy method: Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet (or liberally mist skillet with olive oil spray) and warm over medium-high heat. Season both sides of salmon filet with salt and pepper, and cook for about 4 minutes per side, depending on preferred doneness.