Barbecue Salmon Bowl

Make a barbecue salmon bowl packed with 5 superfoods

March 4, 202204:18
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 2 handfuls spinach leaves, chopped
  • 1 (4-ounce) cooked salmon fillet
  • 1/2 cup black beans
  • 1/2 cup corn
  • 1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 2-3 tablespoons barbecue sauce of choice
  • 1-2 tablespoons chopped almonds (optional)
  • chopped cilantro, chives, scallions and/or lime juice, to serve (optional)

Chef notes

Who runs the bowls? Girls! In honor of Women's History Month, I'm serving up a dish fit for a queen — a yummy feast designed to boost health from the inside out. It's the ultimate boss-lady bowl, incorporating five foods you should be eating:

1. Spinach, nature's multivitamin (I mean, it's got everything)

2. Salmon for high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids and immune-supporting vitamin D

3. Beans for plant-based protein, loads of fiber and magnesium

4. Tomatoes for glowing skin — they provide lycopene and vitamin C

5. Almonds for heart-healthy fat, vitamin E, magnesium and some bone-and-teeth strengthening calcium

Click here to learn more about the benefits of eating these foods.

Swap option: I use skinless salmon for this recipe. You can either use leftover cooked salmon or quickly pan-fry a fillet with this easy method: Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet (or liberally mist skillet with olive oil spray) and warm over medium-high heat. Season both sides of salmon filet with salt and pepper, and cook for about 4 minutes per side, depending on preferred doneness.

Preparation

1.

Add chopped spinach to the bottom of bowl.

2.

Place cooked salmon fillet on top of spinach, and using a fork, press down and mash the flesh.

3.

Add pretty piles of beans, corn, tomatoes and red onion on top.

4.

Drizzle on barbecue sauce and mix everything together. Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of fresh lime juice, if desired, and salt and pepper, to taste. Sprinkle on chopped almonds and fresh herbs, if using.

