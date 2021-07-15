These tasty bites are as easy to make as they are delicious. The recipe calls for the use of prepared Thai sweet chile sauce, which is available in most markets.

Preparation

1.

In a food processor, blend together the cilantro, red onion and salmon until just combined.

2.

Place the mixture in a large bowl and add the panko breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, Thai sweet chile sauce, lemon zest, lemon juice and egg. Mix well.

3.

Place the mixture in the refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes. Once the mixture has chilled, use a spoon to make 2-ounce patties. Place the finished patties on a baking sheet and put them back in the refrigerator to chill for 10 minutes.

4.

While the patties are chilling, heat the oil in a shallow skillet to 350 F.

5.

Remove the patties from the refrigerator and fry them until golden-brown.

6.

Serve with Thai sweet chile sauce and a side of lime wedges.