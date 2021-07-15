IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'

Thai Salmon Cakes

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
50 mins
SERVINGS
2
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 3 (6-ounce) cans boneless, skinless wild salmon, drained
  • 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup Thai sweet chile sauce, plus more for serving
  • 1 small lemon, zested and juiced
  • 2 eggs
  • oil, for frying
  • lime wedges, for serving

    • Chef notes

    These tasty bites are as easy to make as they are delicious. The recipe calls for the use of prepared Thai sweet chile sauce, which is available in most markets.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a food processor, blend together the cilantro, red onion and salmon until just combined.

    2.

    Place the mixture in a large bowl and add the panko breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, Thai sweet chile sauce, lemon zest, lemon juice and egg. Mix well.

    3.

    Place the mixture in the refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes. Once the mixture has chilled, use a spoon to make 2-ounce patties. Place the finished patties on a baking sheet and put them back in the refrigerator to chill for 10 minutes.

    4.

    While the patties are chilling, heat the oil in a shallow skillet to 350 F.

    5.

    Remove the patties from the refrigerator and fry them until golden-brown.

    6.

    Serve with Thai sweet chile sauce and a side of lime wedges.

