Ingredients
- 1½ pounds Faroe Island salmon fillet, boned, skinned, cut into 4 equal pieces
- 4 Persian cucumbers, cut in half and thinly sliced in diagonal half circles
- 1/4 cup ginger fresh, peeled, thinly sliced and cut into thin matchsticks
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted and crushed
- 4 tomatoes, blanched, peeled and coarsely diced
- 1 bunch mint, leaves picked and finely chopped
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 ounces olive oil
- 1/2 bunch herb salad (parsley, cilantro, chervil), picked and washed, for garnish
Chef notes
Combining the flavors of summer with cucumbers and mint in the form of a rich pesto and fresh seafood, makes a great, quick dish that can be cooked on the hot summer nights. Salmon from the Faroe Islands is my choice of fish, where the conditions are perfect for raising the best salmon in the world. Their long, proud history, deep roots in aquaculture and historic commitment to long term sustainability make Faroe Island Salmon one of the best options available.
Technique tips: Don't season fish too early before cooking. Just before it goes in the pan. The salt can pull out moisture that can make the fish stick to the pan. Sear the fish over medium heat. Don't move the fish once it is in the pan. Add a small piece of butter to help keep the fish from sticking. The butter can also tell you if the pan is too hot; it should turn gold brown and bubble (if it's turning black or smoking, it's too hot; turn off heat and let temperature come down). Let the fish cook on each side for the time needed. If the fish seems like it is sticking, let it continue to cook. Once a sufficient crust has developed on the fish, it will release from the pan.
Swap option: Halibut, scallops, swordfish or sea bass are all great options if you don't have salmon.
Preparation1.
Rinse salmon and pat dry with paper towel; set aside. Rinse all vegetables and herbs under cold water; set aside.2.
In nonreactive bowl, mix cucumbers, ginger, apple cider vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix and set aside.3.
In another nonreactive bowl, mix pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, mint, Parmesan and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.4.
Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. In a heavy-bottom pan with enough room for all 4 portions of salmon, sear salmon over medium heat for 4 minutes on each side for medium rare. For medium, sear 6 minutes on each side. Take out of pan and let stand for 2 minutes before plating and serving.5.
Plate a small amount of cucumber salad on bottom of plate, then salmon on top of cucumber salad. Next, spoon some pesto over fish and around the plate. Garnish with herb salad on top and around plate.