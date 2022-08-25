Chef notes

Combining the flavors of summer with cucumbers and mint in the form of a rich pesto and fresh seafood, makes a great, quick dish that can be cooked on the hot summer nights. Salmon from the Faroe Islands is my choice of fish, where the conditions are perfect for raising the best salmon in the world. Their long, proud history, deep roots in aquaculture and historic commitment to long term sustainability make Faroe Island Salmon one of the best options available.

Technique tips: Don't season fish too early before cooking. Just before it goes in the pan. The salt can pull out moisture that can make the fish stick to the pan. Sear the fish over medium heat. Don't move the fish once it is in the pan. Add a small piece of butter to help keep the fish from sticking. The butter can also tell you if the pan is too hot; it should turn gold brown and bubble (if it's turning black or smoking, it's too hot; turn off heat and let temperature come down). Let the fish cook on each side for the time needed. If the fish seems like it is sticking, let it continue to cook. Once a sufficient crust has developed on the fish, it will release from the pan.

Swap option: Halibut, scallops, swordfish or sea bass are all great options if you don't have salmon.