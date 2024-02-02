48 best pork recipes for dinner tonight

There’s no question that pork is one of the most beloved proteins (hello, bacon!). Thanks to its fat content, pork has a particularly juicy, succulent taste that sets it above other cuts of meat. Because of this, this tender cut is a blank slate for absorbing a myriad of flavors. While barbecue is the most obvious partner (think: pulled pork and ribs), seared pork chops with hearty root vegetables or pork dumplings are just as delicious.

It can be overwhelming to decide how to prepare this versatile cut. For large roasts, we love braising or smoking pork, whether that’s done in the oven, in a slow-cooker or a smoker. Pork chops can be pan-fried, air-fried or baked. Tenderloin can be seared and finished in the oven or cooked on a grill. We love serving pork as the star of the show, but even a small amount can add a ton of flavor to a dish. Just think about crumbled bacon on a baked potato, or cubes of pork tenderloin in fried rice.

To make planning dinner a little bit easier for you, we’ve rounded up 48 of our favorite pork recipes. For weeknight-friendly recipes, we love pork chops with mustard sauce, maple-infused pork tenderloin, slow-cooker pulled pork casserole or pork and pistachio meatballs. If you’ve got a little more time on your hands, try your hand at making homemade pork and chive dumplings, char siu, stuffed pork loin roast or a festive pierna navideña enchilada. No matter what cut of pork you’re cooking tonight, we’ve got a recipe for you.

It doesn’t take much to make pork chops shine. Here, pork chops are simply seared in a hot cast-iron pan. What makes this recipe standout is the addition of butter, garlic and rosemary, which is repeatedly basted over the chops to impart all that delicious flavor.

This succulent skewered pork from Gaby Dalkin will take you on a trip to the Mediterranean with every bite. Cubed pork is marinated in a punchy mixture of vinegar, lemon juice, garlic and oregano before it’s grilled until charred. Pair it with a quick homemade tzatziki that only uses five ingredients.

The easiest way to infuse pork chops with a ton of flavor is letting them rest in a brown sugar and soy marinade. This ingredient combination, doctored up with a few other pantry staples like spices and rice vinegar, adds a sweet and tangy flavor, which becomes caramelized over high heat. Pair it with a Mexican-style street corn salad, which gives you all the joy of elote without the mess.

Take a cue from Kentucky and pair pork chops with a Bourbon-spiked mustard sauce. Start by simply seasoning the pork chops with salt and pepper and searing them in a hot pan until browned. The sauce is where the bulk of the flavor comes from, and it comes together quickly with a handful of pantry staples. The whole dish can be made in under 30 minutes!

If you’re looking for a festive dinner for two, this double-cut pork chop is a real showstopper. Start by brining the pork chops, which amps up the flavor while ensuring a tender, juicy chop. Finish them on the grill and pair with a sweet and nutty maple pecan butter.

Put your air fryer to good use with these delicious chops reminiscent of the flavors of barbecue. The chops are rubbed in a simple spice mixture with brown sugar, paprika and salt and hang out in the fridge for a few hours to absorb the seasoning. When you’re ready to cook, just pop them in the air fryer until they’re perfectly cooked through.

While this recipe has Christmas in the title, it’s a dish worthy of making year-round. This festive dish wraps a heavily spiced pork shoulder around a mixture of dried apricots, walnuts and bacon before getting slowly roasted. After coming out of the oven, slice the pork in rounds to reveal the center and drape it in pan drippings.

A stuffed pork loin is the perfect dish when you’re looking to impress. Spiraled in the center of the pork is a mixture of bacon, mushrooms, spinach, cream cheese and Parmesan, which adds an umami flavor to every bite. To get that signature browned crust, sear the rolled roast in a hot pan before finishing it off in the oven.

These pork chops are a great weeknight meal contender. Start by searing the chops in a Dutch oven until browned. While the chops rest, a simple sauce starring seared mushrooms and pickled pepperoncini comes together. It’s tangy, bright and incredibly flavorful. Finish cooking the chops on top of the sauce until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 145 F.

Pork tenderloin is the most tender cut on a pig, and happens to be a great candidate for a weeknight meal. Another perk of pork tenderloin is that it easily pairs with any flavor combination it’s married with, making it one of the most versatile cuts. Here, the tenderloin is rubbed in a Greek seasoning and lemon juice before it’s seared. While the pork finishes cooking in the oven, make a tangy glaze with orange marmalade, soy sauce and mustard to drizzle over the pork.

Char siu isn’t just for takeout. This beloved Chinese restaurant staple can be easily made at home, thanks to an air fryer. Start by marinating pork rib in oyster sauce, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, ketchup and a host of other aromatics. Since the ribs can withstand a long time marinating, they’re perfect for making ahead when you want a quick and easy dinner. Just pop them in the air fryer when you’re ready to eat and you’ll have dinner in under 15 minutes.

Yogurt is one of those magical ingredients that does double duty when it comes to cooking. Sure, you can eat it for breakfast or turn it into a dip, but yogurt is a great way to tenderize meat while building a tangy flavor and creamy body to pork tenderloin. This recipe adds even more flavor, thanks to herbs de Provence and garlic powder.

If you’re a fan of the classic Italian-American sandwich found in Philadelphia that combines roast pork with provolone and garlicky broccoli rabe, you’ll love these nachos. All of the same beloved flavors are piled on top of tortilla chips, pickled hot peppers, scallions and sour cream. While we love making our own roasted pork, you can cut down on time by using store-bought for this recipe.

While dumplings may seem intimidating to make from scratch, they’re really all about planning. So, gather your nearest and dearest and make a party out of making dumplings. This perennial favorite has a juicy filling made with ground pork, cabbage, ginger and chives.

Beloved for its versatility and customizability, fried rice is the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. This version is studded with hunks of leftover pork tenderloin and broccoli. Just add a mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil and rice vinegar for that classic fried rice flavor.

Sliders don’t just encompass mini hamburgers. This version highlights ground pork patties as the star of the show. Top them with peperonata, a roasted red pepper condiment, and serve on slider rolls. They’re perfect when you’re looking to serve a crowd on game day and beyond.

This recipe takes all the flavors of porchetta and turns them into burger form. The burger patty is made with ground pork, herbs, garlic, fennel seed and lemon — a nod to porchetta. Once cooked it’s topped with crispy bacon to mimic porchetta’s rich, crackling skin.

Anything skewered is perfect for summer barbecues. Here, pork butt is marinated in a soy sauce, brown sugar and Coca-Cola mixture for up to 24 hours. This sweet and salty marinade becomes caramelized once pork is skewered and grilled, making for an irresistible bite.

Canned pumpkin can do so much more than be loaded into a pie filling. In this fall favorite, pumpkin purée serves as the base of a fragrant sauce loaded with aromatics like rosemary and garlic and brown sugar. Five spice-rubbed pork chops are seared to get a good crust, then finished directly in the sauce. While it may look like a special occasion meal, it’s a great weeknight dinner as it comes together in under 45 minutes.

Braising pork shoulder in the oven is the perfect way to bring those feelings of summer barbecues inside. Pork shoulder is rubbed in spices and brown sugar before getting cooked low and slow until tender. To finish, toss the shredded pork shoulder with apple cider vinegar, which helps cut the fat with a boost of acidity.

A handful of ingredients come together in this dish to create a super flavorful marinade for pork chops. Chipotles in adobo, peach nectar, garlic and honey are the ultimate sweet-meets-spicy marinade. Finish the chops off on the grill and serve with a side of charred peaches. Don’t worry, if you don’t have a grill you can still make this recipe on a cast-iron grill pan.

Traditionally, dumplings are served during New Year’s as a symbol of prosperity. And while we’d never mess with tradition, we love dumplings all year long. These are filled with ground pork, chopped prawns and a ton of aromatics. To cut down on time, use store-bought dumpling wrappers.

For a pulled pork recipe that’s perfect for warmer weather, turn to the grill. Here, pork shoulder gets rubbed in mustard, spices, vinegar and brown sugar, then it’s and grilled until tender. Serve the pork on brioche buns with coleslaw and pickles. For even more flavor, add hickory wood chips to your grill.

Pork and pistachios are an unsuspecting pairing that happen to go supremely well together. Mixed into balls along with dried currants and fennel seeds, these meatballs pack a ton of flavor. They come together quickly, making them just as fitting for a weeknight dinner as for a party when you’re looking to impress.

These nachos contain a trifecta of pork. Instead of tortilla chips, pork skin is baked until crispy. Loaded with barbecue pork, shredded cheese, sweet sauce and bacon bits, the crispy skin creates the ultimate nacho vessel. We love serving these on game day when there’s a hungry crowd to feed (which, let’s be honest, is always).

Pork tenderloin, sometimes referred to as the filet mignon of pork, is the most tender cut of pork there is. Start by searing the pork in a pan until it gets a good crust. While the pork rests, a simple sauce is made in the pan drippings with shallots, garlic, butter and maple syrup. This sweet-meets-savory dish makes weeknights a whole lot more exciting.

Apples and pork are a classic combination for good reason. Along with shallots, the apples give a touch of sweetness to the rich pork. This one-pan dish comes together quickly, making it perfect for a weeknight dinner.

Of all the ways to cook pork, Milanese is one of our favorites. Dredged in breadcrumbs and fried until golden brown, thinly pounded pork chops transform into a crispy, crunchy dish. We love serving it alongside a bright arugula salad, which adds some acidity to cut the richness of the pork.

This special occasion pork dish highlights all the best of fall flavors. Pork loin is filled with a hearty combination of onion, celery, apples and cranberries before getting seared and finished in the oven. As you cut into the pork, the center swirl of fillings is revealed, which is always a crowd-pleaser. Serve drizzled with pan drippings for even more flavor.

This method of cooking pork chops is traditional to Dominica. The pork chops are marinated and seared in a pan until a deep brown caramelized crust forms. The texture from the frying adds a whole other element to what we love about pork chops.

When it comes to weeknight dinners, there’s nothing we love more than a sheet-pan meal. Start by marinating pork chops in a mixture of brown sugar, salt, cumin and garlic. The chops can sit for up to 24 hours in the fridge, making this an ideal make-ahead option. When you’re ready to cook, just add the chops to a pan along with seasoned Brussels sprouts and pop it in the oven.

These are a far cry from your average nachos. While the tortilla chips stay in line with tradition, all of the other elements get a boost from umami-packed pantry staples. Dripping in Sriracha-cheese sauce and studded with ginger and garlic ground pork, these nachos pack a ton of flavor in every bite.

Pulled pork recipes

There’s nothing more Minnesotan than a hotdish. We love this casserole recipe that layers pulled pork with cream of chicken soup and tops them with tater tots.

While pulled pork may seem like an intimidating main to make, it couldn’t be easier. This recipe uses a slow-cooker, which takes out the bulk of the work. Just add spice-rubbed pork shoulder and some root vegetables to a slow-cooker along with beer and let it do its thing. The end result is perfectly succulent pulled pork that shreds easily.

There are so many different ways to use pulled pork. One of our favorites takes a cue from Siri Daly and putting pulled pork on slider buns along with coleslaw, sliced avocado and pickles for some added crunch. The joy of this recipe is that the pork is added to a slow-cooker, which takes out all the leg work. All you need to do is assemble and enjoy.

It’s hard to believe that only four ingredients could yield such a flavorful main, but trust us, this pulled pork is not to be missed. The pork gets all its flavor from three ingredients — salt, garlic and liquid smoke. Added to a slow-cooker and cooked low and slow for several hours, the pork takes on a rich, smoky, savory flavor.

This recipe upgrades the classic combination of ham and pineapple. Slow-cooker pulled pork is seasoned with spices, pineapple, soy sauce, hoisin and vinegar, which yields an incredibly flavorful main. Served on a slider bun with crunchy coleslaw, it’s the perfect dish to make for backyard barbecues and tailgates alike.

While we love pulled pork on its own, we always welcome some extra crunch to balance the dish out. This recipe from Jet Tila does just that. This pork is first seared, then braised in the oven with red wine and Cola, which imparts a ton of flavor. Stir the shredded pork with barbecue sauce and serve on a brioche bun with a punchy apple and cabbage slaw.

Barbecue experts everywhere agree that soda is one affordable grocery store ingredient that adds a ton of flavor to whatever meat you’re cooking. Root beer has a distinct flavor that works particularly well for tenderizing pork butt. Here, the shredded pork butt gets layered with Swiss cheese and pickles on a French loaf, making it the perfect bite for all your game day hang.

With only six ingredients, this pulled pork packs a ton of flavor. The secret ingredients here are ginger ale and tomato paste, which add so much flavor. We love that this recipe leans on a slow-cooker, making it even easier to put together.

This recipe takes pulled pork beyond sandwiches. For an unexpected appetizer, add pulled pork, coleslaw and barbecue sauce to an egg roll wrapper and fold it up. The rolls get deep fried until golden brown and served with peanut sauce or hot sauce.

Pulled pork and sliders go hand in hand. Here, actress Tiffani Thiessen tops hers with a punchy Brussels sprouts slaw, perfect for cold weather days. In warmer months, swap Brussels sprouts for carrots for something a little lighter and brighter.

If you love chicken and biscuits, pulled pork, and all things breakfast, you’ll love this recipe mashup. This slow-cooker casserole leans on a handful of store-bought ingredients to make breakfast a breeze. Biscuits, pulled pork and barbecue sauce get layered together to ensure a flavor bomb in every bite.

Pulled pork can be used in so many preparations. Here, we serve alongside shredded cabbage, tomatoes and pickles for a hearty bowl. Top it with cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and pork cracklings, every bite delivers a ton of flavor.

The secret to Rodney Scott’s excellent pulled pork is all in the sauce. Dressed with white vinegar, sugar, lemon and spices, this punchy sauce is exceptionally versatile. The pork gets slowly smoked for hours along with the sauce, which gives it its distinct flavor.

Lettuce wraps are the perfect vessel for just about any protein, but we especially loved them with pork. Marinated in a deeply aromatic mixture of garlic, ginger, tamarind, honey, chilies and fish sauce, pork shoulder gets cooked low and slow until easily shreddable. Fill the lettuce cups with the pork, a spoonful of coconut-infused rice and a sprinkle of herbs to create the perfect bite.

This recipe does double duty by creating a delicious meal while cutting down on food waste. Banana peels, which are often discarded, are completely edible. Here, the peels are cooked down with spices, brown sugar, tamari and lemon juice until they resemble the texture of pulled pork. This vegan alternative is great for everything from a weeknight dinner to game day.

The key to standout pulled pork is giving it enough time to properly cook low and slow until the meat is tender. While you can make pulled pork in a slow-cooker or in the oven, this is all about capturing that great flavor of cooking over fire. Soaked hickory wood chips tucked into the grill continuously infuse the pork with so much flavor.