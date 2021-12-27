Chef notes

Pork has a bad reputation, largely due to the "cooking sins" of my parents' generation — mainly overcooked pork loins. But tenderloins, the "filet mignon" of pork, are so easy to make, very versatile and stand up super well to sauces.

Technique tip: Season pork with salt a day or at least a few hours in advance. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate. Bring pork to room temp (or close to) before cooking.

Swap option: You can make this same recipe with filet mignon if you prefer beef. Easy to adjust heat with chiles. Any onions in lieu of shallots.