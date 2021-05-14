As long as you give it time to rest with a bit of salt before cooking, the sky is the limit with pork tenderloin.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

2.

Combine the yogurt and salt in a bowl. Coat the pork tenderloin in the yogurt mixture and then roll in the herbes de Provence and garlic powder. Let it sit marinate for a few minutes (or even overnight in the fridge) to defend against dry meat.

3.

Place an oven-safe pan on the stove on medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the oil to the pan, then the tenderloin. Cook for 5-6 minutes, turning every few minutes so that each side browns.

4.

Move the skillet into the oven and cook for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the internal temperature has reached 135 F for medium-rare or 145 F for medium. The cook time really depends on the thickness of the meat, so start checking early if you are cooking a smaller cut.

5.

Remove from the oven and let the tenderloin rest for at least 5 minutes before carving.