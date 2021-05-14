IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Easy Yogurt-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

SERVINGS
8-10
Ali Rosen
Ali Rosen
Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 4 teaspoons salt
  • 4 pounds (2 to 4 pieces) pork tenderloin
  • 2 tablespoons herbes de Provence
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

    • Chef notes

    As long as you give it time to rest with a bit of salt before cooking, the sky is the limit with pork tenderloin.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Combine the yogurt and salt in a bowl. Coat the pork tenderloin in the yogurt mixture and then roll in the herbes de Provence and garlic powder. Let it sit marinate for a few minutes (or even overnight in the fridge) to defend against dry meat.

    3.

    Place an oven-safe pan on the stove on medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the oil to the pan, then the tenderloin. Cook for 5-6 minutes, turning every few minutes so that each side browns.

    4.

    Move the skillet into the oven and cook for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the internal temperature has reached 135 F for medium-rare or 145 F for medium. The cook time really depends on the thickness of the meat, so start checking early if you are cooking a smaller cut.

    5.

    Remove from the oven and let the tenderloin rest for at least 5 minutes before carving.

    Easy Yogurt-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

