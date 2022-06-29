Swap option: You can easily use chicken or for a vegetarian option, jackfruit, in this recipe.

Technique tip: Add some hickory wood chips to your grill for a robust down-home favor. If you don't have a grill, this recipe can easily be made in the oven.

I love the contrast between sweet and tangy in this recipe. The brioche adds a beautiful sweetness against the tangy mustard-based Carolina barbecue sauce and the subtle smokiness of the pulled pork.

Preparation

For the pork:

1.

Trim any stray pieces of bone from the pork shoulder.

2.

Cover pork in a thin layer of mustard.

3.

Cover pork in barbecue rub on both sides. Place on a preheated grill at 275 F. You can use a small baking pan to place under the pork to prevent grease flare-ups.

4.

During the first 3 hours of cooking, lightly spritz a uniform coating of apple cider vinegar on the pork. Do this once every hour.

5.

Once the pork turns a beautiful mahogany color (about 3 hours), remove from grill or oven. Cover the pork in the remaining apple cider vinegar and brown sugar. Wrap the pork in foil and place back on grill or oven for another 4 to 6 hours.

6.

Using a meat thermometer, remove the pork when the temperature reads 205 F.

7.

Open a small side of the foil to allow heat to escape, about 45 minutes.

For the Carolina sauce:

Mix all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a medium boil and stir. Remove from heat and set aside until the pork is done.

To serve:

Remove pork from foil and place in a large aluminum pan. Shred pork and lightly cover in the Carolina sauce. Place on toasted brioche buns, garnish with coleslaw and pickles, and serve.