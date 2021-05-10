Ingredients
Chef notes
The pulled pork sandwich is one of the best-selling items at my restaurants — and for good reason: It's a Southern barbecue classic. My keto take on it keeps all the traditional smoky, meaty flavors we all love, but replaces the bun and the traditional carb-heavy sides with some complimentary, and even more flavorful, veggies. You'll love it so much you won't miss the bread; I promise you that.
Preparation
For the BBQ beef rub:
Combine all ingredients mix well to combine.
For the bowls:
In a large mixing bowl, add shredded cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeños (if using) and rub. Toss to combine. Add mayo and toss until coated.
Divide into two bowls. Top each with a cup of pulled pork, 1/2 cup of cheese, 1/4 cup of cracklings. Drizzle with Vinegar BBQ Sauce.