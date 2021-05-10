IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pulled Pork Bowls

SERVINGS
2
Myron Mixon
Ingredients

BBQ Beef Rub
  • 1 cup kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon monk fruit sweetener
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle powder
  • 1 teaspoon mild, medium or hot chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon granulated dried onion
    • Bowls
  • 2 cups shredded cabbage, green, red or a combination of both
  • 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup pickle chips, bread and butter pickles, or chopped dill pickles
  • 1/2 cup pickled jalapeños, sliced (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon BBQ Beef Rub (recipe above)
  • 2 tablespoons mayo
  • 2 cups pulled pork, warm or at room temperature (recipe linked above)
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup pork cracklings
  • Vinegar BBQ Sauce (recipe linked above)

    • Chef notes

    The pulled pork sandwich is one of the best-selling items at my restaurants — and for good reason: It's a Southern barbecue classic. My keto take on it keeps all the traditional smoky, meaty flavors we all love, but replaces the bun and the traditional carb-heavy sides with some complimentary, and even more flavorful, veggies. You'll love it so much you won't miss the bread; I promise you that.

    Preparation

    For the BBQ beef rub:

    Combine all ingredients mix well to combine.

    For the bowls:

    In a large mixing bowl, add shredded cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeños (if using) and rub. Toss to combine. Add mayo and toss until coated.

    Divide into two bowls. Top each with a cup of pulled pork, 1/2 cup of cheese, 1/4 cup of cracklings. Drizzle with Vinegar BBQ Sauce.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingFourth of JulyLow-carbQuickEntrées

