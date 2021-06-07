Swap option: Use chicken breasts instead of pork

If I had to choose a meal to eat every day, it would be a tossup between a pasta dish or this crispy pork recipe topped with fresh arugula in a refreshingly tangy dressing. Pounding the pork super thin ensures that it cooks evenly and guarantees that crispy exterior.

Preparation

Make the dressing:

1.

In a 4-cup measuring cup, whisk together the vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper.

2.

Slowly drizzle the olive oil, whisking constantly, into the vinegar mixture to emulsify.

3.

Set aside until serving.

Make the Pork Milanese:

1.

Preheat oven to the warm setting.

2.

Set up a dredging station by placing the beaten eggs in a shallow dish. Add the breadcrumbs to a second shallow dish.

3.

Using a sharp chef knife, butterfly the pork chops.

4.

Place a large sheet of plastic wrap over a clean plastic cutting board.

5.

Lay the butterflied pork flat on the plastic wrap and fold the plastic over it to cover.

6.

Using the flat side of a meat tenderizer, pound the pork until it is about ¼-inch thick. Repeat with the remaining chops.

7.

Season both sides of the pork with kosher salt.

8.

Dip the pork into the eggs. Allow excess egg to drip off.

9.

Place the pork into the breadcrumbs, gently pressing the meat to evenly coat both sides.

10.

Shake off any excess breadcrumbs and transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining pork chops.

11.

Fill a large stainless-steel skillet with ¼ inch of vegetable oil, and warm over medium-high heat until it sizzles when a pinch of breadcrumbs are thrown in the pan.

12.

Fry the pork cutlets, one at a time, cooking until deep golden brown on each side, about 2 to 3 minutes per side.

13.

Transfer the pork to a sheet pan lined with a wire rack and top with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt. Keep warm in the oven. Repeat with remaining pork.

Make the Arugula Salad:

1.

In a large bowl, toss the arugula and halved tomatoes to combine.

2.

Add dressing, to taste, and toss to combine.

To serve, place a warm pork cutlet onto a plate and top with a heaping mound of arugula salad. Garnish with shaved Parmesan and serve immediately.