Pumpkin and brown butter are a match made in heaven. And when paired with roast pork, they make for an epic fall fast. The warm spice from the five-spice powder complements the rosemary and sage, and the pork exits the oven juicy and flavorful before being smothered in the most comforting sauce. This one is sure to help you reimagine the possibilities of pumpkin — and will soon be your favorite fall dinner.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Place the pork chops on a baking tray, pat dry with a paper towel and season evenly with five spice, salt and pepper.

2.

Place a large oven-safe pan over medium heat and add the oil. Once the pan is hot and the oil begins to sizzle, add in the prepared pork. Sear for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until golden-brown. When the pork is seared on both sides, remove it from the pan and discard the oil.

3.

Place the pan back onto the stove, reduce the heat and add the butter. Once it is melted, stir and cook for 2 minutes, until lightly golden. Add in the shallots, garlic, rosemary, sage, red pepper flakes and brown sugar. Stir together and continue to cook until the butter darkens a bit further in color. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the pureed pumpkin and broth.

4.

Add the seared pork chops into the pan with the brown butter-pumpkin sauce and spoon the sauce over the top. Place the pan into the oven and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the thickest part of the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 F.

5.

Once finished cooking, remove from the oven and spoon the pan juices over the pork. Allow the pork to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.