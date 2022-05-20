Chef notes

I chose this recipe for hickory-smoked pulled pork because I love to cook low and slow. It doesn't take a lot of time to prep, but you need to be patient to let the smoke do its thing and turn that pork into everyone's favorite dish — tender, moist, and packed with flavor. Living in South Carolina, pulled pork is found at every tailgate, backyard barbecue and graduation party — you name it — it's there to share with friends and family. It has even brought together on occasion SEC and ACC fans on a random Saturday in the fall. A lot of love goes into our South Carolina barbecue!

Technique tip: Make sure you soak your wood chips in order to get a good slow smoke.

Swap option: Brisket or turkey breast, time will vary on these options and their size.

Special equipment: Outdoor charcoal or gas grill.