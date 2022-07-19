Swap option: You can top these nachos with any smoked meat of your choice. You really can't go wrong here.

Technique tip: Keep an eye on your oven as you're heating the "nachos" so you don't burn your cheese. You want to get the cheese nicely melted and then take it out.

I know you've had fried tortilla chips with cheese and hot peppers. And I know you've had stuffed potato skins. But believe me: Pork skin nachos are on another level. These are as rich as can be — and worth every calorie.

Preparation

For Kathy's Sweet Sauce:

1.

In a medium saucepan, combine the ketchup, vinegar, both sugars, the hot sauce, black pepper, salt, mustard powder, pepper flakes and chile powder.

2.

Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent the sauce from sticking to the bottom of the pan, until the sugars are melted and the sauce is smooth, about 10 minutes.

3.

Allow the sauce to cool at room temperature and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

For the crispy bacon bits:

1.

In a large, 12-inch cast-iron skillet or nonstick frying pan, lay the bacon in a single layer. Turn the heat to medium-low and allow the bacon to cook slowly for about 6 minutes, until the bacon is mostly cooked and slightly rendered on one side.

2.

Turn the strips of bacon over and continue to cook for an additional 4 minutes or until the bacon is golden brown and crisp on all sides.

3.

Remove the bacon from the pan and place onto a paper towel–lined plate, allowing the paper towel to absorb as much of the bacon fat as possible.

4.

Place the bacon on a cutting board and, using a chef's knife, chop the bacon into 1/4-inch bits.

5.

Use immediately as a garnish, or place in a nonreactive container with a lid and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

For the nachos:

1.

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 425 F.

2.

Arrange the pork skins on a sheet pan large enough to hold them and top with the cheddar and the chopped meat.

3.

Transfer to the oven for just long enough to melt the cheese, 5 to 7 minutes.

4.

Remove from the oven and top with the sauce, bacon bits, scallions and sour cream. Serve hot.