Asian-Style Nachos

Ingredients

Sriracha Cheese Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha
    • Ginger-Garlic Ground Pork
  • 1 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon ginger
  • 1 tablespoon garlic
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
    • Soy Sauce Vinaigrette
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
    • Nachos
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag tortilla chips
  • 3 tablespoons sliced green onions
  • sliced jalapeños

    • Chef notes

    This dish combines all the elements I love of Asian cooking with a favorite American appetizer. The fusion results in a very satisfying and savory snack that can be served at any event but is particularly perfect for football season.

    Technique tip: Be sure to heat the Sriracha cheese sauce right before pouring it on top of chips so that the cheese can evenly coat each chip.

    Swap option: You can always swap out ground pork for ground chicken if you prefer.

    Preparation

    For the Sriracha Cheese Sauce:

    Melt butter in saucepan, then add milk. Stir in cheese until melted. Add Sriracha to cheese mixture and stir until evenly incorporated.

    For the Ginger-Garlic Ground Pork:

    Add oil to a large frying pan or wok along with ginger and garlic. Once ginger and garlic is fragrant, add ground pork, stir-fry until browned and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

    For the Soy Sauce Vinaigrette:

    In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, vinegar, red pepper flakes.

    Heat up oil in a separate pan, pour over sauce mixture and let it sizzle.

    For the nachos:

    1.

    Place tortilla chips on a sheet or large platter.

    2.

    Pour Sriracha cheese sauce over the chips, then add the ginger-garlic ground pork on top.

    3.

    Drizzle with soy sauce vinaigrette and top with green onions and jalapeños.

    Asian-Style Nachos

