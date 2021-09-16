Chef notes

This dish combines all the elements I love of Asian cooking with a favorite American appetizer. The fusion results in a very satisfying and savory snack that can be served at any event but is particularly perfect for football season.

Technique tip: Be sure to heat the Sriracha cheese sauce right before pouring it on top of chips so that the cheese can evenly coat each chip.

Swap option: You can always swap out ground pork for ground chicken if you prefer.