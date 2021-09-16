Ingredients
Chef notes
This dish combines all the elements I love of Asian cooking with a favorite American appetizer. The fusion results in a very satisfying and savory snack that can be served at any event but is particularly perfect for football season.
Technique tip: Be sure to heat the Sriracha cheese sauce right before pouring it on top of chips so that the cheese can evenly coat each chip.
Swap option: You can always swap out ground pork for ground chicken if you prefer.
Preparation
For the Sriracha Cheese Sauce:
Melt butter in saucepan, then add milk. Stir in cheese until melted. Add Sriracha to cheese mixture and stir until evenly incorporated.
For the Ginger-Garlic Ground Pork:
Add oil to a large frying pan or wok along with ginger and garlic. Once ginger and garlic is fragrant, add ground pork, stir-fry until browned and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
For the Soy Sauce Vinaigrette:
In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, vinegar, red pepper flakes.
Heat up oil in a separate pan, pour over sauce mixture and let it sizzle.
For the nachos:1.
Place tortilla chips on a sheet or large platter.2.
Pour Sriracha cheese sauce over the chips, then add the ginger-garlic ground pork on top.3.
Drizzle with soy sauce vinaigrette and top with green onions and jalapeños.