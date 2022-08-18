IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Slow-Cooker Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Hawaiian-inspired pulled pork sandwich: Get the recipe!

04:41
Katie Lee Biegel
COOK TIME
9 hrs
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(45)

Ingredients

Pork
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 pounds boneless pork butt or shoulder
  • 1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple
  • 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • Hawaiian buns, for serving
Slaw
  • 4 cups thinly shredded savoy cabbage
  • 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chef notes

Not only is this recipe super flavorful, it's incredibly easy to make for a big crowd — in the summer for a backyard barbecue, or for tailgating season.

Special equipment: Slow cooker

Preparation

For the Hawaiian pulled pork:

In a small bowl, mix the onion powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Rub the mixture on all sides of the pork. Put the pork in a slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours.

Shred the pork with 2 forks, removing any large pieces of fat. Pour the broth into a fat separator or skim off the fat. In a bowl, whisk 2 cups of the skimmed broth with the crushed pineapple, hoisin, honey, soy sauce and vinegar. Put the pork back in the slow cooker and stir in the sauce. Cook on low for 1 hour.

For the slaw:

Meanwhile, combine the cabbage, vinegar, sugar, celery seeds and some salt and pepper in a bowl and toss to coat. Let stand, tossing frequently, until the cabbage wilts, about 20 minutes.

To serve:

Serve the pulled pork on Hawaiian buns topped with slaw.

