Chef notes

I initially connected with my boyfriend's family (the Herreras) over our mutual love of eating. Their adoration of keeping their Dominican heritage thriving through their home cooking satiated my desire to learn about different cultural backgrounds through my natural love of food. I've never been a fan of pork chops — at least until I tried Mik's mom's chuletas fritas in her Washington Heights home several years ago.

Technique tip: If you're behind on dinner, keep your chuletas in a 200 F oven until dinner is served.

Swap options: You can replace grated garlic for garlic powder if you need. You can also substitute lemon juice for lime juice or apple cider vinegar. I've had this dish with tostones, chimichurri, pickled red onions and avocados, though it would also taste stellar with arroz con gandules.