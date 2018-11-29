Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Show your spouse just how much you love her by treating her to something she might never buy for herself.

From a box of sunglasses to fit her face to a luxurious leather tote or a pair of comfy slippers. This guide is filled with plenty of options to make your wife feel special this holiday season.

Fashion and accessory gifts

1. Velvet Eyewear Style Box, $129, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Don't know which sunglasses would look good on wifey? No problem! Just shop the shape of her face ... literally. Each style box of three sunglasses are curated to perfectly suit the shape of a specific face or unique style.

2. Vionic Comfy Loafers, $100, Amazon

Once your wife wears her first pair of Vionics she'll be hooked. These suede upper slippers will keep her toes toasty and the orthotic insole will keep her feet happy. And as the saying goes, "Happy wife; happy life!"

3. Nicole Miller New York High-Rise Jeans, $46, Amazon

Give your wife a little bling this holiday! Nicole Miller and Swarovski have joined forces to create a sparkling pair of jeans which are also super flattering.

4. JEWLR Personalized Infinite Love Bracelet, $69, Amazon

She can now carry the names of her nearest and dearest on this personalized bracelet made of solid sterling silver

5. Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch, $249, Amazon

Samsung's new smartwatch not only looks gorgeous but will help your sweetie rest better and stay active with its built-in health tracking.

6. Gilligan and O'Malley Flannel Pajamas, $30, Target

Every woman loves a matching set of warm flannel PJs. These will keep her nice and warm on those cold winter nights.

7. Fossil Maya Hobo Bag, $238, Amazon

This relaxed style is perfect for the woman who likes to be both sporty and stylish. The leather hobo has a side zipper and has an adjustable cross-body strap.

8. Moderne Monocle Necklace, $89, Amazon

If your wife is always looking for her reading glasses then this gift is for her! The Moderne Monocle is a fashionable alternative to reading glasses. This stunning rose gold necklace doubles as a monocle with strengths from +1 to +3.

9. Slate Collection Leather Tote, $300, Amazon

This roomy, full-grain leather tote is water-resistant, has a zip closure and is crafted in Minnesota. It can easily go from work to the weekend!

10. Coco + Carmen Adrien Faux Fur Coat, $116, Amazon

Faux fur is hot this holiday season and this coat has the perfect pop of color for Christmas!

11. Italeau Handmade Italian Leather Boots, $475, Nordstrom

She can walk right through the snow this winter in these waterproof leather boots. They're handcrafted in Italy, and the knit sock trim is a practical take on the sock boot trend.

12. Ryka Devo Plus 2 Sneaker, $61, Amazon

A fresh pair of sneakers is the perfect gift to tackle all those New Year's resolutions! These are not only cute, but comfortable, with a proprietary re-zorb active foam.

Selected as one of Oprah's favorite things, this no-iron tunic flatters every figure.

Beauty and skin care gifts

1. It Cosmetics Confidence Vault Skin care Trio, $41, Macy's

Give your wife the confidence to step out and feel her best. This set comes with a full size of Confidence in a Cream Moisturizing Super Cream, plus travel sizes of Confidence in a Cleanser Hydrating Cleansing Serum and Confidence in an Eye Cream.

2. Trophy Skin MiniMD Microdermabrasion Device, $99, Amazon

She can gently and safely exfoliate her skin with this portable diamond tip microdermabrasion system.

3. Glow Recipe Watermelon Sheet Mask Set, $50, Amazon

Pamper your wife with this set of relaxing products. The set includes a glow jelly sheet mask, hydrating watermelon juice moisturizer, glow sleeping mask and cute plastic travel tote. They're also vegan and cruelty-free according to the company.

4. Stila Lip Gloss, $39 Ulta

These creamy matte lip colors will last all day and night. The set includes six shades to complement most skin tones.

5. Hydropeptide Anti-wrinkle Plumish and Pump Peel, $78, Amazon

Every woman should make time to take care of herself before anyone else. According to the brand, the luxurious set polishes away fine lines and wrinkles while illuminating skin.

6. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, $55, Target

Your wife will love getting a professional-looking blowout right at home with this oval brush and blow dryer. Ionic technology helps condition and smooth the hair to reduce frizz.

7. William Roam Hair & Body Gift Set, $54, Amazon

This set will looks great just sitting on her bathroom vanity. It includes shower gel, rich body lotion, moisturizing conditioner and shampoo. It's also made in the U.S.

8. Lunata Hair Multi-Use Hair Iron, $150, Amazon

This might be the perfect iron for on-the-go style. Take it to the gym, work or traveling. This iron can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees and holds a charge for around 45 minutes at the highest setting.

9. Scentbird Subscription, $15 per month, Scentbird

Help your wife find her signature scent with this monthly fragrance subscription service. Each month she will get a new fragrance sample of her choice until she finds that perfect scent.

10. Ugg Wedge Boots $159, Nordstrom

This cozy shearling bootie will keep her toes nice and toasty while trudging through the winter snow.

Home and kitchen gifts

1. Gourmia Digital Air Fryer, $100, Best Buy

This is the perfect gift for the woman who loves her fried food but wants to eat healthy. The appliance's RadiVection technology cooks crispy food without the use of oil.

2. Thoughtfully For the Love of Wine Gift Set, $60, Amazon

If your wife loves her wine then she needs this portable wine set. It includes a wine growler, tumblers, a notebook to record her favorite wines and wine-themed magnets.

3. Dominique Fiore Olive Oil, $40, Food52

If you can't honeymoon in Italy, then settle for this delicious bottle of certified organic extra virgin olive oil that comes in a handsome stainless steel bottle.

4. SNOWFOX Stainless Steel Stemless Martini Glass Set, $35, Amazon

Carrie Bradshaw would be delighted to see these martini glasses on any counter. They're stemless with vacuum Insulated stainless steel to keep her cosmos at the perfect temperature!

5. SodaStream One Touch Sparkling Water Starter Kit, $120, Amazon

With the push of a button, she can turn plain water into sparkling water.

6. Gryphon Home Easy Living Sheet Set, $130, Amazon

This gift is for her, but it's really for BOTH of you, because you'll love sleeping on these luxurious sheets. Gone are the days of ironing your sheets with these wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying supima cotton sheets.

7. Reclaimed Succulent Christmas Tree Centerpiece, $90, 1-800-Flowers

Deliver a lush, easy-to-care-for centerpiece of succulents just in time for Christmas. The centerpiece comes inside this reclaimed wood container.

8. Portable Pizza Oven $299, Amazon

Make wood-fired pizza anytime, anywhere with this portable pizza oven. Temperatures can reach up to 932 degrees, cooking a pizza in less than 60 seconds!

9. Diamond and 14K Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings, $199 (usually $399), Amazon

A little bling should always be under the Christmas tree. These hoop earrings are from the legacy brand Helzberg Diamonds.

10. Ugg Mirabelle Slippers $110 Amazon

Surround your wife's feet with soft sheepskin fur this season. These can be worn indoors or outside.

Tech gifts

1. myCharge HubMax Portable Charger, $58, Amazon

Now she can always have her devices charged up and ready to go! Cords are neatly folded into the side of the device and the charger plugs directly into the wall.

2. Samsung Wireless Headphones, $150, Amazon

These headphones can slip into any bag — they're wireless, foldable and super cute!

3. Fire 7 Tablet, $50, Amazon

The next generation of the Fire is thinner, lighter and has a longer battery life.

4. Smart Wifi Digital Photo Frame, $136, Amazon

Capture an endearing moment, then display it right away with this smart Wi-Fi photo frame.

Games

1. Wonder Forge Yeah NOPE Board Game, $20, Target

This fun tell-all party game is great for getting conversation flowing during girls' night or your next dinner party!

