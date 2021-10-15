Joy Bauer makes better-for-you pizza and taco casseroles

We're casserollin' into the weekend with these easy and delicious make-and-bake recipes. The first is a veggie-packed, cheesy pizza casserole, which has quickly become my new favorite comfort food. The second is a taco casserole that will make your taste buds dance with delight. These meals are quick to make and ready to be devoured!

Veggie Pizza Casserole

Joy Bauer

Slice, slice baby! If you're looking for a healthy pizza alternative, you absolutely knead this recipe. The pizza is made with a cauliflower crust and topped with layers upon layers of roasted or sautéed veggies smothered in saucy goodness. If you're like me and love to cheese the day, sprinkle shredded mozzarella over the top of your casserole for a smooth ooey-gooey finish, or blanket the veggies with mozzarella slices for puddles of cheesy bliss. Pressed for time? You can make this dish in advance. Just prep the crust and vegetables separately, and when a craving for pizza strikes, assemble and pop your casserole in the oven for 15 minutes to warm. This is the greatest recipe since sliced … pizza!

Get the recipe here.

This delicious dish is everything you love in a taco. Every meaty, cheesy, and bean-filled bite will burst in your mouth and deliver finger-lickin’-good Tex-Mex flavors. Each spoonful can be loaded and layered with extra toppings, such as sliced black olives and jalapeños, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, salsa, guacamole, sliced scallions, a dollop of Greek yogurt or light sour cream… the garnish options are endless. This casserole is definitely something to taco 'bout!

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.