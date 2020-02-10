Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While it can often be easy to find cute gifts for babies and engaging toys for toddlers, it's not always easy to buy gifts for a 12-year-old kid — this age group is tough! They are just learning who they are and typically not even sure what they even want.

To make finding the best gifts for 12-year-olds a little less complicated, we've found some mom-approved options they're sure to love. From an instant camera printer to a custom stuffed animal of their favorite pet, there's sure to be something for every finicky tween on the list.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 20.

Bestselling gifts for 12-year-olds

Instantly shoot, share and print photos with this camera from Canon. This is not only an instant camera but it has a small selfie mirror and printer built right inside. It also comes in three bright colors.

The Hydro Flask might be the most popular water bottle on the market right now. This bottle keeps their favorite drink at the perfect temperature — plus it's BPA-free and compatible with other Hydro Flask lids.

Get your kids up and moving with the kid-friendly FitBit Ace2. It's water-resistant up to 50M, the battery can last up to 5 days and it can even track sleeping habits and set bedtime reminders.

This ceramic rotating curler heats up your hair and delivers the perfect curl.

This new scooter from Razor can hit high speeds and has a continuous ride time of 40 minutes. The handle height is adjustable as well.

Best tech gifts for 12-year-olds

This Kindle for kids comes with its own protective cover and a year of FreeTime Unlimited where they have access to thousands of kid-friendly books.

The new wireless, sweat and water-resistant earbuds from Beats also boast excellent sound quality.

Your gamer will love this new wireless headset with a noise-canceling microphone and a quick flip mute button.

Best toy and game gifts for 12-year-olds

Try not to get devoured by sharks in this fun board game inspired by the classic film.

Possibly the best gift of all? Receiving a custom stuffed animal that looks like their favorite pet! Give Petsies a picture of your pet and get back a custom made full-size replica stuffed animal.

Your child will love racing this awesome motorcycle that can do wheelies, drifts and doughnuts.

Compete like an NFL superstar in this wildly popular game from EA Sports. Realistic graphics, sophisticated playbooks and voice commentary will make you think you are watching a real broadcast football game.

Gift your 12-year-old this wireless controller that professional gamers swear by. Achieve precision gaming with the customizable side action buttons, hair triggers, lengths, stops and tension.

This Otterbox phone cover is tough, slim and has an interchangeable PopGrip.

They'll never have to memorize another code for their lock again. Gain access using a fingerprint in under 0.8 seconds with this sturdy padlock. It stores up to 100 fingerprints for multiple users.

Get down and dirty racing in the mud with this bestselling freestyle BMX racer.

Best beauty and style gifts for 12-year-olds

They can watch their favorite Youtube makeup tutorials and charge their phone using this awesome selfie LED lamp that comes with three brightness settings.

Spritz this yummy smelling fragrance of berry blended red apple, winter rose petals and fresh cinnamon.

This suede slipper is an UGG classic and perfect for hanging around the house or walking the dog.

Give your little one their first initial necklace to wear as their own personal emblem of strength.

