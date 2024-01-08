What happened at the 2024 Golden Globes? A look back at the award show's highs and lows

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards brought out some of the biggest stars of Hollywood, and they delivered. The three-hour telecast had its share of memorable moments — but so did the action surrounding the main event, including the red carpet.

From "Oppenheimer," "Succession" and "Beef" taking home some big wins to red carpet looks like Margot Robbie's Superstar Barbie-inspired pink gown and Oprah Winfrey's purple ensemble, the night of Jan. 7 was filled with highs.

But the evening also had some lows, like the poor reactions to host Jo Koy's jokes.

Here's a recap of the standout moments from the 2024 Golden Globes.

The red carpet with filled with sweet encounters and stunning looks

Golden Globe attendees gave the stories behind their outfits during the red carpet pre-show hosted by Variety and Entertainment Tonight.

Kieren Culkin, who went on to win the Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a television drama series, walked the red carpet with wife Jazz Charton. But he also paid homage to his kids with the friendship bracelets on his wrist.

“They’ve got my kids names on them, sort of their names,” Culkin said of the jewelry. “Hi guys, go to sleep!”

Sheryl Lee Ralph honored her own daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice, who was her stylist for the evening.

“I had no idea that she was this talented. I mean, the way that she just puts it all together for me,” she said on the carpet.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards dressed in her daughter's design. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Oprah Winfrey wore outfits inspired by the recent movies they executive produced. Robbie donned a dazzling pink gown with tulle that lined her body, channeling 1977's Superstar Barbie; Oprah wore a sleek purple gown, a la "The Color Purple."

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Taylor Swift's slinky, green dress also drew eyes, with the internet attempting to decode what the color could mean.

In one of the night's kisses, but hardly the only, Justin Hartley shared a passionate kiss with his wife, fellow actor Sophia Pernas. The "This Is Us" star was dressed in a tan suit while Pernas wore a sparkling gown.

Sofia Pernas, left, and Justin Hartley arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss / AP

Celebrities brought family members as dates

This red carpet was full of gleaming stars and their supportive family members.

Reese Witherspoon brought son Deacon Phillippe as her date to the Golden Globes, which marked his first-ever award show.

When asked about how he prepared for the night, Phillippe said his mom gave three pieces of advice: “Gum, hand sanitizer and be nice to everyone.”

Reese Witherspoon and her son Deacon Reese Phillippe arrive for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

When the 20-year-old was asked whether he had a curfew for the evening, he joked, “I’m following her tonight. She’s the party animal. I’m just gonna try to keep up.”

Charles Melton, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in film "May December," walked the red carpet with his mother, Sukyong. She told Variety that she was “very proud” of her son for his Golden Globe nomination.

“Maestro” star and director Bradley Cooper also brought along his mom, Gloria Campano.

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Host Jo Koy received a stony reaction for his jokes throughout the evening

This year's Golden Globes host comedian Jo Koy was met with a less than enthusiastic response to his opening monologue and jokes throughout the night.

Realizing that his lines were falling flat, Koy responded, “Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? Shut up. You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

At one point, Koy cracked a joke pointed at Swift, saying, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Upon hearing the punchline, Swift appeared to keep a straight face and then took a sip of her drink. The moment quickly went viral.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Koy about Swift's reaction, the comedian clarified his intentions. He said, “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Brie Larson cried upon meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time

Brie Larson, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Lessons in Chemistry,” had an unexpected moment meeting her role model, Jennifer Lopez, at the award show.

The actor had been giving an interview with Entertainment Tonight about being among “legends” when she noticed Lopez behind her.

“Oh my God. I can’t, I’m gonna cry,” Larson said, closing her eyes. “I can’t deal with J. Lo.”

Turning to Lopez, Larson said, “You mean so much to me. Oh my God, I’m such a huge fan.” she said. Lopez pulled her in for an embrace.

Larson told Lopez that her work in "Selena" made made her "want to become an actor." Lopez became emotional herself, telling Larson, “Oh my God, don’t make me cry.”

The fangirl moment continued when Larson said, “You’ve always meant so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine. Your work ethic is so important, thank you.”

Bill Hader scored a selfie with Taylor Swift, and it was caught on camera

During what appeared to be a commercial break, Bill Hader and Swift were seen chatting. The "Anti-Hero" singer appeared to say, “We should send her a picture.” Hader has three daughters.

The “Barry” actor then took out his phone as Swift leaned in for the selfie. The two pursed their lips as Hader snapped a fun photo.

Ayo Edebiri thanked assistants in her Golden Globes acceptance speech

During her speech accepting the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy, Ayo Edebiri thanked the people who made "The Bear" and her career possible — including the assistants.

“The Bear” actor concluded her speech, saying, “There’s so many people who I probably forgot to thank — oh my God! Oh my God! All of my agent and managers’ assistants! The people who answer my crazy emails!”

Upon mentioning the assistants, the camera panned to Swift, who nodded her head in agreement and seemed to mouth, “Yup.”

“If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry. Unless you were mean or something. OK, bye!” she concluded.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader confirm their couple status with a kiss

Ali Wong, who took home the Golden Globe for her role in “Beef,” seemed to confirm her relationship with fellow actor Bill Hader.

Before going up to accept her award for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, Wong shared a kiss with Hader at their seats.

Prior to the embrace, the couple was rumored to have been dating for months. Both had referenced not being single during interviews, but neither had named a significant other.

Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe in her category

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone made her mark on history as the first Indigenous person to win the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama.

The 37-year-old began her acceptance speech by speaking in Blackfeet language, which was translated for TODAY.com.

“Hello all my relations. My name is Eagle Woman. I am Blackfeet. I love you!” Gladstone said, per Dr. Karla Bird, tribal outreach specialist at the University of Montana.

Gladstone, who spent her early childhood on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana, told reporters following the ceremony that the beginning of her speech was “often how I introduce myself in a new group of people, especially when it’s significant.”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez seen whispering at the Golden Globes took over the internet

The reunion of celebrity duo Selena Gomez and Swift at the Golden Globes also brought some seemingly juicy conversations.

A clip of Gomez whispering to Swift, which led to a gasp from Swift, has gone viral online, with some fans speculating what could have caused such a strong reaction from the "Karma" singer.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“I wonder what she’s telling Taylor because she looks so gagged,” a user wrote on X.

“The DRAMA LOL,” another user commented.

Some even called for lip readers to analyze the footage, though most fans were enjoying the pair’s friendship on full display.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner weren't shy about their romance, sharing a kiss

After months of public outings, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sat side-by-side at the Golden Globes.

During one commercial break, Jenner touched the actor's necklace while they gazed into each other’s eyes and exchanged a few words.

Chalamet then laughed and leaned in for a kiss before pulling back, then kissing a few seconds later.

Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig’s Golden Globes goofy dance had Matt Damon in tears

Everyone's favorite award show presenters, former "SNL" stars Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, had the crowd in stitches.

While presenting the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy, they performed a dancing bit that caused multiple people in the audience to laugh out loud — and Matt Damon to cry.

The gist of the sketch? Their speech was interrupted by a song that caused uncontrollable dance moves.

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell dance at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Wiig and Ferrell began slinking away from one another and breaking out some quirky moves, which caused Jennifer Lopez to dance from her seat and Billy Crudup to let out a big laugh.

Amid chuckles across the room, Ferrell yelled, “What is going on?!” prompting Damon to wipe a tear from his eye.