Bill Hader is every Swiftie asking Taylor Swift for a selfie at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift was spotted sharing an adorable bonding moment with Bill Hader at the Golden Globes.

During what appeared to be a commercial break on Jan. 7, Swift and Hader were seen chatting before the singer appears to say, "We should send her a picture."

The "Barry" actor then gets out his phone before posing for a selfie with the singer. In the adorable moment, Swift leans down as they both purse their lips in a duck face as Hader snaps a pic.

It's unclear who the picture is intended for. Hader is notably a father of three daughters.

Bill Hader and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk / Getty Images

Swift is at the Golden Globes with her fifth nomination. Her "Eras Tour" concert film is nominated for one of the categories making its debut at Sunday's ceremony: cinematic and box office achievement.

It's her first time receiving a nomination at the event for a category other than best original song, and it would mark her first win.

Hader is nominated for best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy TV series for his performance as the titular character in "Barry," which ended after its fourth season in 2023.

In addition to chatting with Swift, fans saw Hader share a sweet kiss with his girlfriend, Ali Wong, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the Netflix limited series "Beef."