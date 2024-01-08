Oprah stuns in purple on the Golden Globes red carpet

Oprah Winfrey dazzled the Golden Globes red carpet in another purple look.

“The Color Purple” executive producer walked the event’s carpet Jan. 7 in a sparkly purple gown that she paired with purple and silver jewelry. She also appeared to wear purple-lined glasses.

Winfrey parted her sleek brown hair to her right and let her curly locks frame the side of her face and shoulder.

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The 69-year-old shared a glamorous shot of her posing in the gown on Instagram thanking Louis Vuitton and writing, “It’s a purple kind of night at the @goldenglobes!”

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram post from friend Gayle King earlier on Sunday, Winfrey was all smiles again donning an all-purple set, showing off her seating arrangement.

Winfey, who is set to present the award for Best Motion Picture Drama, posed next to the chair meant for Bradley Cooper, who is sitting next to her for the night at the Beverly Hilton.

“Something tells me @Oprah is VERY HAPPY with her seat at @goldenglobes!” King wrote in part in the caption.

Winfrey has been on a purple kick in light of the new film, once again stunning last month at the movie's premiere in a skin-tight dress.

The look framed her figure and fans noticed, with one person tweeting, “Oprah is SNATCHED! Wow.”

When asked about how she's attained the results, she told Entertainment Tonight while walking the carpet, “It’s not one thing, it’s everything.”

She added that she plans to maintain her current size, saying, “I intend to keep it that way.”

In December, Winfrey confirmed to People that she is taking a weight-loss drug as needed, but has not confirmed which medication specifically.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” she said.