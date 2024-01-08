Ali Wong and Bill Hader confirm they are a couple with a kiss at the Golden Globes — and people are reacting

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Call it a hard launch: Ali Wong and her fellow actor boyfriend Bill Hader shared a kiss at the Golden Globes after Wong took home the award for best performance by a female actor in a limited series.

The couple, rumored to have been dating for months, has been spotted out and about holding hands in Los Angeles, People has reported.

Both have referenced not being single in interviews but didn't name their new beaus.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans were seemingly shocked that Hader and Wong are a couple.

"Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating??!?" @oohhdeer tweeted.

"Some of us did not know that Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating and some of us need a moment to process," Sophie Vershbow posted.

"BILL HADER AND ALI WONG????" @audrey_hbw quipped.

Their relationship comes on the heels of the official end of Wong's marriage to Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares her two daughters.

After nearly eight years of marriage, Wong and Hakuta initially separated in April 2022. She would go on to officially file for divorce in December 2023.

Steven Yeun, left, and Ali Wong, both won awards for their roles in "Beef." Chris Pizzello / AP

In a May interview with Variety, Wong confirmed she was "not single" anymore but that she'd been "single for a long time after I got divorced."

She added that it had felt "compelling" to talk about her life as a single woman when doing standup and that it still felt "strange" that her romantic life is discussed by the public.

"What’s strange is now (my romantic life) is public information," she told the outlet. "For me, stand-up is still an abstraction of truth — it does not represent the whole me. Out of respect for my relationship, I have to practice putting them in the past tense."

In her speech at the 2024 Golden Globes, however, she was sure to thank Hakuta for his role in her life.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin (Hakuta), for all of your love and support," she concluded her speech. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

The show "Beef" was nominated for three Golden Globes this year. Wong won best performance by a female actor in a limited series and her co-star Steven Yeun won best performance by a male actor in a limited series. The show was also nominated for best television limited series but that award had not been announced as of press time.