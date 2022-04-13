Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta are divorcing after 8 years of marriage

Comedian Ali Wong and her husband, Justin Hakuta, are divorcing after eight years of marriage.

A rep for the "Always Be My Maybe" star, 39, confirmed the news to TODAY on Wednesday afternoon.

Wong and Hakuta tied the knot in 2014 after meeting at a friend's wedding. They share two daughters: Mari, born in 2015, and Nikki, born in 2017.

Wong has joked about married life in her stand-up comedy routines over the years, most recently in her Netflix special, “Don Wong,” released in February. In the special, Wong noted that Hakuta, an entrepreneur who graduated from Harvard Business School, chose to be with her before she was successful.

Ali Wong, right, and Justin Hakuta arrive at the premiere of "Always Be My Maybe" on May 22, 2019, at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden / AP

“He was smart enough to choose me, to invest in me when I was 20 pounds heavier, had chronic acne and no money," said Wong. “He bought low, and if we get divorced, he gonna sell high.”

She went on to describe her marriage to Hakuta as a "healthy" one, thanks to his ability to navigate her needs.

“You put me in my place, and then you give me permission to be myself. And then you tell me what to do. And then you celebrate me,” Wong said. “And that, single people, is what healthy marriage looks like.”

In October 2019, the busy comedian joked to TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb and guest host Andy Cohen about how the frantic pace of success has changed her ideas about marriage.

"My dream before was to be a wife with no job and now I just fantasize about being married to a wife with no job," she quipped.

