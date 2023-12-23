Ali Wong files for divorce from husband Justin Hakuta 1 year after separation

Ali Wong has officially filed for divorce from her husband Justin Hakuta.

The “Beef” star filed for divorce on Friday, Dec. 22, in Beverly Hills more than a year after the couple announced their separation.

In court documents obtained by TODAY.com, Wong listed the date of separation as April 10, 2022, and cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta at the premiere of "Always Be My Maybe" in May 2019. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

According to the documents, Wong is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

The documents also state that the couple is in mediation to resolve any support and property issues and request that the court recognize their prenup. TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Wong and Hakuta.

Wong and Hakuta got married in November 2014 after the couple met at a friend's wedding. The couple share daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.

A representative for the “Always Be My Maybe” star confirmed she and Hakuta were divorcing after nearly eight years of marriage in a statement to TODAY.com in April 2022.

Less than a year after news broke, Wong opened up about her divorce during a cover story for the March 1 issue of the Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, she said she “did not expect the announcement to be so widespread.” However, it wasn’t the public’s reaction to the news that was most difficult for Wong. She said “by far the hardest part about getting divorced” was her own mom’s reaction.

“I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset,” Wong recalled. “She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect?”

Despite the couple’s split, Wong said she and Hakuta remained co-parents and friends, calling it a “very unconventional divorce.”

“We’re really, really close; we’re best friends,” she explained. ”We’ve been through so much together.”

Wong shared that on the morning of the interview, she played pickleball with her husband. She added that she had plans to travel with him when she went on tour over the summer.