Bradley Cooper brought his mom to the Golden Globes and yes, it was very cute

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Bradley Cooper proved once again that you are never too old, too rich or too famous to spend some quality time with your mother.

The "Maestro" star and director is nominated for both best actor and best director for his work in the film, in which he portrayed famed composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Cooper brought his mother, Gloria Campano, with him on the red carpet, the two sharing a sweet moment together as he towered over her.

This isn't Cooper's first time bringing his mother to the red carpet. She was also his date to the 2022 Oscars, where he had roles in award contenders "Nightmare Alley" and "Licorice Pizza." They went to the Screen Actors Guild awards in 2019 and the Tonys in 2015.

Her presence is not limited to award shows, however. Cooper brought his mom to the "SNL" 40th anniversary event in 2015. They also starred in a meta 2023 Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, in which they tried to make a Super Bowl ad.

(L-R) Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

If you can't tell, Cooper and his mom are close. They two quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with TODAY's Willie Geist, he discussed how his mother is supportive of all of his new projects.

“My mom’s funny because she always thinks everything’s going to be a huge hit," he said.

US actor and director Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images