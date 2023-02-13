Bradley Cooper and his mom can’t stop laughing as they ‘try’ to make Super Bowl ad

Bradley Cooper starred in a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial with his mom, Gloria Campano. Or at least, he tried to.

The spot, which aired during the game’s first quarter, saw the Oscar nominee sparring with his mom and frequent red carpet companion. Campano accompanied Cooper to the 2022 Oscars as well as the 2019 Oscars and SAG Awards. They also spent quarantine together.

Cooper, dressed as a T-Mobile employee, welcomes his mom into the store in the ad. The laughing begins near instantly, as both break character.

"You look like a flamingo in this," Campano says, puffing out Cooper's pink shirt.

At another point, she gives her son some acting advice, which he says he doesn't need.

"I think I know what I'm doing," he says. "I've been nominated nine times."

Campano responds by poking fun at his track record. "Yeah, but you never won any," she says. Cooper responds with more laughter.

What's real? What's scripted? This much is clear: The chemistry between the two is for real.

"Bradley Cooper + His Mom buddy comedy WHEN," someone wrote on Twitter after seeing the ad.

Equally real is Cooper's excitement this evening as the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper grew up outside of Philadelphia and is an avowed Eagles super fan. He also starred in the movie "Silver Linings Playbook," playing ... wait for it ... an avowed Eagles fan.

So, in addition to the T-Mobile ad, Cooper is contributing to the 2023 Super Bowl by being the pregame narrator for Fox's broadcast.