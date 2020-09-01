Bradley Cooper reveals how he cared for his mother in quarantine

Fans of Bradley Cooper are familiar with the actor’s mother, Gloria Campano. After all, she has accompanied him to numerous major red-carpet events throughout his career.

And as it turns out, even away from the limelight, she’s never far from his side.

Cooper opened up about life in quarantine during a chat with fellow actor Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine. He spoke about how careful he’s had to be since the coronavirus pandemic started — for Campano’s sake.

"I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” the 45-year-old explained to Ramos, who also starred in Cooper's directorial debut, "A Star Is Born."

Cooper, who shares his 3-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, stressed that his mother’s health has been his top priority.

Bradley Cooper with ex Irina Shayk and his mother, Gloria Campano, at the 91st Academy Awards. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

“My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house," he said of their quarantine experience. "And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over."

And so he and the two most important ladies in his life have stuck close together for months, which is only a little different than their usual routines. That’s because Campano and Cooper have lived together since long before lockdown started.

Back in 2011, the pair suffered the loss of the actor’s father, Charles Cooper, and they’ve shared a home together ever since.

“I love having her,” he told Esquire shortly after he moved her into his Los Angeles home. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”