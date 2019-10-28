Bradley Cooper brought a special guest to Sunday night's black-tie event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the nation's capital.

The "A Star is Born" actor took his 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, as his date as he watched comedian Dave Chappelle receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The event marked a rare public appearance for little Lea, who was doted on by her dad as she took in the scene.

Lea is Cooper's daughter with Russian model Irina Shayk. The couple, who had been together since 2015, ended their relationship in July.

Their break-up came in the wake of speculation about a potential romance between Cooper and Lady Gaga after their on-screen chemistry in "A Star Is Born" and their intimate performance of their hit, "Shallow," at the Oscars. Gaga denied the rumors in a post-performance interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Shayk declined to talk about her and Cooper's relationship in an interview with Harpers Bazaar in July but did address the public's obsession with her private life.

"I think it's just human beings: If you cannot have it, you want to have it," she said. "There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity, I guess."