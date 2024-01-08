Taylor Swift had quite the reaction when called out by 2024 Golden Globes host Jo Koy.

The comedian made a joke during the Jan. 7 telecast held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles that poked fun at the NFL's love for the singer during her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said, as the camera panned over to Swift who made a face and took a sip of her Champagne.

Swift attended the Globes ceremony in a custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.

The singer's concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” received a Golden Globes nomination for cinematic and box office achievement. The category is one of two new categories added to this year’s awards show.

This wasn't Swift's first Golden Globes nomination. She was last nominated in 2023 for best original song, but was not in attendance.

Before the singer made her way through the red carpet, people were wondering if she would be at the Globes or at the Chiefs game on Sunday. Swift had attended five Chiefs games in a row — and Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers happened to be in California.

While Kelce's team had a game, the athlete was designated inactive while the Chiefs gear up for the NFL playoffs.

The 2024 Golden Globes are airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Follow along as TODAY.com updates the winners list throughout the night.