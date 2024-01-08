Who is Miles Teller’s wife? Keleigh Teller attends Golden Globes with Taylor Swift

Miles Teller has giving standout performances in movies ranging from “Footloose” (2011) to “Whiplash” (2014) to “Fantastic Four” (2015). But when he tugged on our heartstrings as Rooster in “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022, attention on him seemed to explode — including curiosity over the main woman in his life.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Turns out Teller has been married to California native Keleigh Sperry (pronounced “Kelly”) since 2019. She’s been by his side since they first met in 2013, and he’s appreciated her support over the years — even when he’s off filming his movies. They “just clicked” after meeting at a Grammy Awards after-party, he told People magazine in 2017. He then added, “I told my buddy, ‘ I think I’m going to be with this girl for a long time.’”

Time has proven Teller right. But what else is there to know about the now-Keleigh Teller? Here’s everything we’ve been able to find out.

Keleigh is one of six kids

Keleigh Rand Sperry’s parents are Rosemary and Rand Sperry, whom she has tagged in social posts over the years. Her father is the founder of the commercial real estate brand Sperry Van Ness and also is the chief executive of Sperry Equities, a commercial real estate investment and management company.

Born on Oct. 16, 1992, Keleigh is the youngest of six, with three sisters and two brothers.

Keleigh’s credits are largely in modeling and music videos

In 2011, Keleigh began modeling under ONE Management and later LA Model Management, taking on jobs for companies that included Gooseberry Intimates, PlumpLine Lip Liner and BUXOM Cosmetics.

The year she signed on to professionally model, Keleigh had an uncredited role in the heavy metal band Opeth’s music video, “The Devil’s Orchard.” In 2017, she appeared in the short film “Dance,” then later that year starred with her then-husband Miles in Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video.

Keleigh and Miles Teller met at a Black Keys party

In 2013, both attended a post-Grammys party for the Black Keys, though Miles wasn’t totally sure if she liked him right away.

“We both had mutual friends of the band,” he told Vogue in 2019. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one.”

Keleigh says she was into Miles right away, telling Vogue he was “so charming and charismatic. I adored him from the first moment we met.”

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at Netflix's "Spiderhead" Screening on June 15, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Certainly her father was into the match. As E! Online reported in 2022, before both attended their first-ever Oscars together in February 2015, Rand called up Ryan Seacrest’s radio show and told him that his daughter would be Teller’s date at the awards, where Teller would be on hand for “Whiplash.”

“He’s a very proud, proud dad of you and very proud girlfriend’s dad for you,” Seacrest later told Miles and Keleigh during E!’s live pre-show that year.

“He had all his facts down, and knew how many nominations (“Whiplash”) had and everything,” Miles told Seacrest. “It was just funny to me.”

She made her “full-time gig” supporting Miles

Miles told E! Online while promoting his then-new film “Insurgent” in 2015 that Keleigh’s job was basically … him.

“It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both,” he said at the time. “She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set and visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.”

Of course, that wasn’t all Keleigh was up to: She was growing her Instagram following, which today has over 833K followers, and joining him at red carpet events like the MTV Movie Awards and the Metropolitan Gala, both in 2016.

She received a “perfect” proposal from Miles while on an African safari

In 2017, four years after they started dating, the pair went on a trip to Africa. Miles brought the engagement ring with him there, and set up a whole scenario involving tying a rose to a tree. When she saw the rose, it was attached to a note that read “5/11/2013 — 8/20/2017,” as People magazine reported that year.

He told her the dates spanned between when she started being his girlfriend — and stopped, because he wanted her to be his wife.

“I’ll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye,” Keleigh told People. “He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!” She called the proposal “perfect” and said yes.

By this time they were living together in Studio City, Los Angeles, with a French bulldog named Bugsy. She had definite ideas for their wedding: something “smaller and intimate.”

“But I’m the last of six kids,” she added. “So nothing is ever actually small!”

Keleigh’s wedding to Miles took place in Hawaii, her family’s traditional vacation spot

Following a bachelorette party with her sisters and “Vampire Diaries” actress Nina Dobrev in Miami with matching hot pink shirts, white baseball caps and a boat, Keleigh was off to Hawaii to tie the knot,” E! Online reported in 2022.

As Keleigh told Vogue in 2019, the Sperrys had spent every summer in Maui — so it was a logical wedding location.

“Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together,” she said. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”

Vogue described the look of the wedding as “traditional Hawaiian chic,” which they worked out with local wedding planners. The ceremony was held in a Catholic church while the reception took place at the Ritz Carlton Kapaula Hotel in Maui, and featured lots of flowers in chinoiserie vases and antique glassware.

Miles’ suit was designed by Hedi Slimane for Celine; Keleigh wore a custom Monique Lhuillier. She wanted to “keep it elegant and classic since our ceremony was in a church, but I also wanted there to be a light feel to the dress,” she told Vogue. In addition, she wore the same necklace that belonged to her mom and that her sisters also wore on their wedding days.

After the wedding, she changed into a Katie May party dress and the pair swayed to Vince Gill’s “If I Didn’t Have You” as their first dance, noted E! Online in 2022.

Keleigh regularly shares her life with Miles on social media

Keleigh’s Instagram feed is full of their vacations, outings, anniversaries and celebrations. These include his appearance hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2022, their 4th wedding anniversary in Bora Bora, their vacations with Shailene Woodley (who Miles co-starred with in the “Divergent” films) and her then-beau Aaron Rodgers in 2021, Valentine’s Day that same year, his 36th birthday in Paris in 2023 and many more.

“We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” Miles told Men’s Health in 2020. “I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

During quarantine, he said they worked in the backyard a lot doing landscaping. “We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas and a rose garden. Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add color.”

Keleigh has a Ugandan connection

Rand Sperry is on the advisory board of a clean water non-profit called Wells of Life, which his daughter has worked with for many years, according to E! Online. Rand had one of the new wells in Uganda dedicated to the couple “to commemorate the day they promised to love each other forever,” a plaque put up in 2017 read.

She's a part of Taylor Swift’s friend group

In 2021, Keleigh became friends with Swift after appearing in her “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video, directed by Blake Lively (which also featured Miles), as People reported.

Taylor shared photos on Instagram taken from behind the scenes of the video, which shows Miles dancing under a spotlight during a wedding. In another picture, Taylor and Keleigh share a hug.

In 2023, Keleigh and Miles went to two of Taylor’s three concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on her “Eras” tour, and posted pictures and videos on Instagram. She’s also been spotted hanging out with Taylor and other pals, including in New York City in December 2023.

And when Taylor started wearing a ring in December 2023 with a large opal gem surrounded by blue topaz crystals, rumors started that she’d received it from her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Nope! Turns out it came from Keleigh, who shared an image of the ring with her Instagram followers, writing, “Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled,” a nod to one of Taylor’s songs.

Keleigh showed off her dance moves in a Super Bowl ad

In 2023, Miles and Keleigh appeared on camera together again — as part of a Bud Light Super Bowl ad. Not only that, Bugsy showed up and stole the show!

“They pitched us as a husband and wife, and I was like, ‘Who’s playing the husband?’” Miles joked with TODAY.

The ad features Keleigh on hold, with the famous “Opus No. 1” by Tim Carleton and Darrick Deel (aka the Cisco Default Hold Music) playing on speaker. Miles shows up and starts to groove to the tune, eventually getting his wife and their dog involved. According to the TODAY article, the set looks just like their actual home!