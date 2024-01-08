Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were seen whispering at the Golden Globes and it looked like a juicy chat

Despite not winning an award, Taylor Swift had a big girls' night out at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The singer was surrounded by her pals Selena Gomez, Kayleigh Teller and Emma Stone at the Jan. 7 ceremony, where her concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was nominated for the cinematic and box office achievement award.

Swift, 34, lost out to "Barbie" for the award, but she led the room's standing ovation. But it wasn't Swift's reaction to the loss that captured fans' attention throughout the night.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

A clip of Gomez whispering to Swift, causing Swift to gasp, went viral online, as fans speculated what information could have caused Swift's jaw to drop.

The two shared a private chat that was caught on cameras. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

"I wonder what she’s telling Taylor because she looks so gagged," a user wrote on X.

"The DRAMA LOL," another user commented.

"theyre definitely planning for world domination," one X user wrote.

While some called for lip readers to analyze the footage, most fans were celebrating the pair's strong friendship.

The "Bad Blood" singer went home empty-handed after her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," was nominated for the Globes' new cinematic and box office achievement award. Todd Williamson / CBS via Getty Images

A representative for Gomez didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

Fans also cheered Swift's reaction to Stone winning the Golden Globe for best female actor in motion picture musical/comedy, when she was seen standing and clapping for the "Good Things" actor.

Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce didn't attend the event, but he was still present in jokes throughout the evening. Host Jo Koy poked fun at the NFL's love for the singer during his opening monologue.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said.

The camera then panned over to Swift who gave a straight face as she reached for and downed some of her drink.

Later in the show, Koy admitted he only wrote some of his jokes after receiving mixed reactions from the audience.

"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue?" he said. "Shut up. You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at."