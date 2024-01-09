Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have finally stepped out as a couple.

After months of speculation over the rumored romance, the two went red carpet official Jan. 7 at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

In a romantic moment from the Golden Globes captured on video, the couple cozied up while gazing into each another's eyes, then shared a few kisses.

Jenner, 26, previously dated rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire.

The couple has been largely tight-lipped about the relationship, though Chalamet spoke about his right to a private life in the context of dating during an October 2023 interview with GQ. “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” he said.

Here's a look at what we know of their relationship thus far.

April 2023: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first spotted

Reports first emerged linking the "Dune" star and Kylie Cosmetics founder in mid-April 2023, per People. Amid headlines, fans resurfaced a video online of the two interacting with each other at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023.

July 2023: Travis Scott seemingly shades ex Kylie Jenner's new relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Scott makes a reference to “Willy Wonka factory” in his song "Meltdown," featured on his July album "Utopia."

The internet speculated Scott was referring to his ex, Jenner, and Chalamet’s character in “Wonka.”

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it’s calories / find another flame hot as me, b----,” Scott raps.

Sept. 4, 2023: The couple kisses at Beyoncé's LA concert

In what was their first public outing, Chalamet and Jenner attended the final stop on Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" in Los Angeles, People reported.

Videos shared on social media showed the two enjoying the concert together from a box at SoFi Stadium, stealing a few moments to kiss during the show.

Months later in a December interview, Chalamet referenced the concert. "That was great. Hard to be present," he said. "I'm not like BeyHive level. I thought I knew way more. I guess I knew the basic hits."

Sept. 10, 2023: The couple attends the U.S. Open in New York City

A week after Beyoncé's concert, Chalamet and Jenner were spotted, once again, sharing smiles and laughs at the U.S. Open finals in New York. They both watched Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev face off through similar dark sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the Final game with Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev. Gotham / GC Images

Nov. 1, 2023: Timothée Chalamet supports Kylie Jenner at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards

The “Little Women” star sat beside Jenner at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator Awards Nov. 1, where she was being honored as brand innovator of the year.

Jenner was recognized for her new clothing line, Khy, and Chalamet presented the award for film innovator of the year to Martin Scorsese.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on Nov. 1, 2023 in NYC. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Nov. 11, 2023: Kylie Jenner is spotted at 'SNL' afterparty after Timothée Chalamet hosts

After Chalamet hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the second time on Nov. 11, 2023, Jenner was seen in photos attending the afterparty in New York City.

The “Kardashians” star was spotted wearing an all black outfit with black sunglasses and her dark hair styled long to attend the event.

Jan. 7: The two step out together at the 2024 Golden Globes

All eyes were on Chalamet and Jenner at the Golden Globes held Jan. 7, where the actor was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in "Wonka."

During a commercial break, the cosmetics entrepreneur was captured on camera touching he beau's necklace.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cozy up at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Then, they exchanged a few words back and forth as Chalamet laughed and leaned in for a kiss before suddenly pulling back. He then went in for another kiss moments later.