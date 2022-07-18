Every year, it gets harder and harder to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner family. With the addition of more of children, the family keeps getting bigger, and Kris Jenner's grandchild count keeps growing (we're up to 11).

Khloé Kardashian, who shares her daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson, is currently expecting her second baby with the NBA player.

A spokesperson for Khloé told TODAY Parents that the baby was conceived in November and that the baby will be delivered by a surrogate.

Khloé isn't the only member of the Kardashian family looking to welcome more children. Kourtney Kardashian, a mom of three, and her new husband Travis Barker have been vocal about wanting to start a a family.

After a whirlwind romance, the two got married in Portofino, Italy, in May, and in an early episode of “The Kardashians,” which was filmed before they got engaged in October 2021, Kourtney opened up about expanding her family with Barker.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” she said. On a later episode, Kourtney opened up about her journey with in vitro fertilization.

The family is likely to grow — but for now, get to know all the current kids in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kourtney Kardashian's kids

Kourtney, 43, is Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian's oldest child. Her father passed away in 2003 after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Robert was 59 at the time. Before he proposed to Kourtney, Barker visited Robert's grave.

Kourtney has three children with her then-boyfriend, Scott Disick. They broke up in 2015 after nine years together. On "The Kardashians," Disick said losing Kourtney was a "huge adjustment."

Mason Dash Disick, 12

In 2009, Kourtney welcomed her 12-year-old son, Mason Disick, with Disick, at the time her longtime boyfriend. Born December 14, 2009, Mason is a Sagittarius.

Mason has been seen on the family's reality TV shows, and spoke about navigating the spotlight. He once sent aunt Kim Kardashian a long text message after he noticed her daughter went live on TikTok without asking for permission.

“I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason wrote. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Penelope Scotland Disick, 10

Penelope Disick is Kourtney and Disick’s second child. She was born on July 8, 2012, making her a Cancer zodiac sign.

Penelope seems to like taking risks with her style. In December 2021, she debuted her new bright red hair color in a video she shared on TikTok.

Thanks to her stepdad, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Penelope has also been learning how to play the drums. For her 9th birthday, Barker taught her how to play a quick beat on her pink drum set that has her name monogrammed on the front.

Reign Aston Disick, 7

Reign Disick is Kourtney and Disick's youngest child. Their son was born on Dec. 14, 2014, sharing a birthday with older brother Mason.

In the final episode of Season One of "The Kardashians," fans learned that Disick likes to call Reign "Raymond," People recaps.

In fact, Disick referred to his son as "Raymond" so many times that Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, thought that was actually the child's name.

Kim Kardashian's kids

Kim Kardashian, 41, is the second child of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. She shares four kids with her ex-husband, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West).

North West, 9

North West is the first child that Kim and West welcomed together. North was born on June 15, 2013, making her a Gemini like her dad.

North is known to match with her mom: She and Kim wore matching nose rings at Paris Fashion Week and similar black gothic outfits for Kourtney and Barker's Italian wedding.

Saint West, 6

, kimkardashian/ Instagram

On December 5, 2015, Kim and West welcomed their first son, Saint West.

Saint is a 6-year-old Sagittarius. For Saint's sixth birthday, his mom also shared a bunch of pictures of him through the years on Instagram.

"My baby Saint is 6 today!" she captioned the post. "There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!"

Chicago West, 4

Chicago West is Kim and West's second youngest child. Born on January 15, 2018, Chicago is a 4-year-old Capricorn.

She he has a special bond with her older sister, North. In early July, Kim shared a heartwarming photo of them sleeping nose to nose. “Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!” she wrote.

And for her little one's birthday this year, Kim raved about all of Chicago's amazing qualities.

"My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of ... You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!"

Psalm West, 3

Psalm West is the baby of Kim's family. This little guy was born on May 9, 2019, making him a 3-year-old Taurus.

Like North, Psalm likes to wear matching outfits with his family members. In March, Kim shared a photo of her youngest and Chicago playing outside in matching black outfits and for Easter, she and her kids all wore the same printed pajamas.

Psalm is also a big fan of the Hulk. When he turned three, his mom threw him a Hulk-themed birthday party, complete with green balloons and a green birthday cake that had Hulk's hand coming right out of it.

Khloé Kardashian's kids

Khloé, 38 is the third child and youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. She had a daughter, True, with Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson and is expecting a second child with him, after speaking of her plans to have another child.

True Thompson, 4

Khloé is a mom of one to her 4-year-old daughter, True, born on April 12, 2018 (she's an Aries). Khloé shares her daughter with NBA star Thompson, who is also a father to sons Prince with ex Jordan Craig and Theo with Maralee Nichols.

The couple welcomed True, a 4-year-old Aries, on April 12, 2018. Khloé posts photos of their mommy-daughter time on Instagram, like when they brought bring ice cream to the firefighters at the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 125.

Rob Kardashian’s kids

Rob Kardashian, 35, is the youngest child of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian and their only son.

Dream Renée Kardashian, 5

Rob is a father of one daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. In May, Chyna lost a defamation case against the Kardashian family.

Chyna also looks after her 9-year-old son, King Cairo Stevenson, whom she co-parents with rapper Tyga.

Born Nov. 10, 2016, Dream is a Scorpio. Khloé posted a series of photos and videos from Dream and True's first dance recital, and Rob posted a picture of Dream playing with her cousins.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 26, is the oldest child of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner). Caitlyn is also a mom to her four other kids — Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner, and Cassandra Marino — from previous relationships. Kendall has no kids.

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's kids

Kylie Jenner, 24, is the youngest child of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

Stormi Webster, 4

Kylie Jenner shares a picture of her and daughter Stormi on Instagram. kyliejenner via Instagram

On February 1, 2018, Kylie welcomed her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott. Kylie didn't confirm her pregnancy until she delivered her daughter, who is an Aquarius, and announced the news in an 11-minute long video on YouTube.

Since then, Kylie has shared much of her life with Stormi, from vacation photos to shopping for Kylie Cosmetics, her makeup brand, at Ulta.

The infant formerly known as Wolf Webster, under 1 year

Kylie Jenner shares a picture of Travis Scott spending time with his kids on Father's Day. kimkardashian via Instagram

This little Aquarius was born in February 2022 to Kylie and Scott. But two months after he was born, his parents decided to change his name to something else.

Although they didn't reveal what it was, Kylie said they wanted to change it because it didn't suit their little guy.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote on her Instagram stories at the time. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie later told Entertainment Tonight in April that even though she liked the name "Wolf," it was "never on our list."

“There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him," she explained.