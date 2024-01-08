It looks like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have gone red carpet official.

The pair was spotted canoodling while sitting together to each at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7.

During one break, Jenner was touching his necklace while they gazed deeply into each other's eyes and exchanged a few words. Chalamet laughed and then leaned in for a kiss before pulling back and then puckering up and going in for another smooch a few seconds later.

Chalamet and Jenner had been rumored to be a couple for months and the video sent fans on X into a tizzy.

"This is kinda adorable kinda cringe," someone commented.

"They’re giving me major heart eyes, someone pass me the fan!" another person wrote.

"They actually look so in love," one person chimed in.

"The way he looks at her," wrote one person, referring to his eyes.

Chalamet was at the ceremony as a nominee for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role in "Wonka."