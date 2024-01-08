Jo Koy addresses audience’s mixed reaction to his Golden Globes performance mid-monologue

Comedian Jo Koy opened the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with a monologue that was met with a lukewarm response, but he soldiered through the 10-minute performance to kick off the evening’s festivities.

The Golden Globes host expressed his excitement at being at the show before launching into his monologue by pointing out Kevin Costner's presence.

“Kevin Costner’s never here. Kevin’s at a mountain with a cow or something, but today he’s here,” he said, alluding to Costner’s work on “Yellowstone,” generating some warm laughs.

Koy would veer into poking fun of the ceremony's nominees, saying he lied about seeing all of the nominated movies and shows and admitting he’d only seen “Beef.”

Jo Koy gives his monologue at the Golden Globe Awards. Rich Polk / Getty Images

He then touched on “Oppenheimer.”

“I loved ‘Oppenheimer.’ I just got one complaint — needed another hour,” he quipped, referring to its lengthy running time. “Felt like it need some more backstory. My New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to finish ‘Oppenheimer’ in 2025. I love ‘Oppenheimer,’ especially the first season.”

Koy then had some fun talking about “Barbie.”

“‘Oppenheimer’ is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book based on the Manhattan Project. And ‘Barbie’ is about a plastic doll with big boobies,” he said.

“It was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll,” he continued. “There’s just something about your eyes, Ryan,” he said, referencing star Ryan Gosling.

Jo Koy later referenced that some of the jokes didn't appear to land too well. Rich Polk / Getty Images

“The key moment in ‘Barbie’ is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath and cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call ‘character acting,’” he joked.

After his "Barbie" quips were met with a mixed reaction, he appeared to go off-script, referencing the reception of his monologue so far.

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” Koy said about the jokes, acknowledging they may have fallen flat.

“Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue?” he continued. “Shut up. You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

Koy was announced as the host of the award show on Dec. 21 — just a few weeks before the ceremony.

Koy later made jokes about Robert De Niro becoming a father near the age of 80. He also directed some quips at "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Saltburn" and "Maestro."

He also pointed out some of the stars from "The Color Purple" who were in attendance.

"By the way, the color purple is also what happens to your butt when you take Ozempic," he joked.

Koy didn't leave out the TV side, either, poking fun at "Succession" and learning that rich people will have kids, but "none of them are going to be like you."

"'Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming — oh no, that's 'The Crown.' I'm sorry," he joked, generating some nice laughs.