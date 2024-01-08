Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig’s Golden Globes bit had Matt Damon in tears and got J.Lo dancing

Of course Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig couldn't go a night without having a crowd in stitches.

While presenting the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy, the two comedians performed a dancing bit that caused the crowd to burst into laughter — and even had Matt Damon wiping away tears.

"It's truly amazing," Wiig began, with Ferrell adding, "incredible," as she continued, "how much a laugh..."

Cutting her off, a horn interlude played over the room's speakers as Wiig and Ferrell looked around, seemingly puzzled.

"I'm not sure what that was," Ferrell said as Wiig apologized for the interruption.

Continuing, Ferrell said, "Tonight we applaud the outstanding nominees, legends like Nicolas Cage, Matt Damon..."

Suddenly, the lighthearted tune began again, and the two paused as some laughter began in the crowd.

Though they began naming more iconic actors, the two were cut off again. But this time, they began shimmying their shoulders, which led to a full-blown dance across the stage.

Wiig and Ferrell began slinking away from one another and breaking out some quirky moves, which caused Jennifer Lopez to dance from her seat and Billy Crudup to let out a big laugh.

The comedic duo of Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell strikes again. Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Amid chuckles across the room, Ferrell yelled, "What is going on?!" prompting Damon to wipe a tear from his eye.

"OK, let's just be honest with them," Wiig told Ferrell.

"Alright, guys, this song does something to us, as you can see," Ferrell said, as Wiig added, "It always has, for decades."

The two then joked that the writers wanted them to come onstage and crack some jokes while announcing, but they wanted to be "serious."

"Why? Because it's a serious night!" Ferrell said.

Wiig continued, "I am embarrassed!" with Ferrell adding, "The Golden Globes have not changed!"

The internet seemed to have a similar reaction to the star-studded crowed, sharing joyous reactions to the silly dance.

"It’s official, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell just won the #GoldenGlobes if you can make #Bennifer laugh, you know it’s a good time," one person wrote on X, referring to Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck.

Several cheered for the comedy duo to host an award show in upcoming years, while another called the move to pair the two "the smartest thing the producers of this show did tonight."

Another wrote, "Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig was the best thing that could have happened at the #GoldenGlobes."