How Kieran Culkin's Golden Globes outfit paid homage to his kids

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Actor Kieran Culkin is known for his role as the chaotic, single, and childless Roman Roy in the hit HBO show "Succession." But in real life, the actor, who comes from his own Hollywood powerhouse clan, is a father and husband.

Culkin shares two kids with his wife, Jazz Charton. He paid a sweet tribute to them on the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globes Awards.

"I saw some bracelets, tell me what those bracelets are?" asked Marc Malkin, Variety Senior Entertainment Writer.

"They've got my kids names on them, sort of their names," answered Culkin."Zisu and Buba...Hi guys, go to sleep!"

Who are Kieran Culkin's kids?

Kieran and Jazz announced that they would be expecting their first child in 2019, and announced the birth on Instagram.

Their daughter, Kinsey Sioux, was born Sept. 19. Jazz hinted that their first born was conceived after that year's Golden Globes with the hashtag #theglobeswerefun.

"My favourite surprise so far," she wrote on instagram. "We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September #theglobeswerefun #koalatummy"

The couple welcomed their second child, Wilder Wolf, in 2021. Culkin told Ellen DeGeneres that they didn't have a name for him for seven weeks.

“She’s in bed and we have a dry-erase board, and we just went over every name that we had thought of. And be like, ‘Let’s focus on girl names because we like these,’” Culkin said. “And we narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed that it was going to be one of those two names if it’s a girl and if it’s a boy we’re screwed. And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names.”