How Kieran Culkin's Golden Globes outfit paid homage to his kids

The "Succession" star is a dad of two.
By Odeya Pinkus

Actor Kieran Culkin is known for his role as the chaotic, single, and childless Roman Roy in the hit HBO show "Succession." But in real life, the actor, who comes from his own Hollywood powerhouse clan, is a father and husband.

Culkin shares two kids with his wife, Jazz Charton. He paid a sweet tribute to them on the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globes Awards.

"I saw some bracelets, tell me what those bracelets are?" asked Marc Malkin, Variety Senior Entertainment Writer.

"They've got my kids names on them, sort of their names," answered Culkin."Zisu and Buba...Hi guys, go to sleep!"

Who are Kieran Culkin's kids?

Kieran and Jazz announced that they would be expecting their first child in 2019, and announced the birth on Instagram.

Their daughter, Kinsey Sioux, was born Sept. 19. Jazz hinted that their first born was conceived after that year's Golden Globes with the hashtag #theglobeswerefun.

"My favourite surprise so far," she wrote on instagram. "We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September #theglobeswerefun #koalatummy"

The couple welcomed their second child, Wilder Wolf, in 2021. Culkin told Ellen DeGeneres that they didn't have a name for him for seven weeks.

“She’s in bed and we have a dry-erase board, and we just went over every name that we had thought of. And be like, ‘Let’s focus on girl names because we like these,’” Culkin said. “And we narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed that it was going to be one of those two names if it’s a girl and if it’s a boy we’re screwed. And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names.”


Image: 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Odeya Pinkus

Odeya is an Associate Producer at MSNBC, as well as contributing Entertainment Journalist for TODAY.com. When she isn't producing or writing, she might be performing in a comedy show, hanging out with her cat named Pepperoni, or frantically trying to catch up on 10 seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Odeya graduated from Binghamton University with a Bachelor's degree in English Rhetoric. She also has a Master's degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. She does not have a PhD, but she did spend a lot of time in improv classes.