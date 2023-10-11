Here's everything to know about Macaulay Culkin and his 7 siblings

Macaulay Culkin become one of Hollywood's most beloved child actors after starring in the 1990 Christmas family comedy "Home Alone."

He went on to appear in a thriller, a musical, a rom-com and, of course, a "Home Alone" sequel, before taking a years' long hiatus from Hollywood.

In 2003, Macaulay Culkin, then in his early 20s, returned to the screen to show off his range in the creepy indie "Party Monster" and in a guest starring role on "Will & Grace." In 2021, he dazzled viewers and critics once more with his portrayal of a sex worker struggling with addiction in "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

Macaulay Culkin walks the runway for Gucci Love Parade on November 2, 2021. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

But life at home wasn't always easy for Macaulay Culkin.

In a 2018 interview on comedian Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Macaulay Culkin described his father, former stage actor Kit Culkin, as being “jealous” of his acting career, because “everything he tried to do in his life I excelled at before I was 10 years old.”

As a teenager, Macaulay Culkin removed his father and mother, Patricia Brentrup, as legal guardians in control of his $17 million earnings, he told Esquire in 2020.

While Macaulay Culkin was the first of his seven siblings to see his name in lights, he’s far from the only Culkin with an impressive Hollywood resume.

Kit Culkin and Brentrup shared six other children — Kieran Culkin, Rory Culkin, Quinn Culkin, Christian Culkin, Shane Culkin and the late Dakota Culkin — all of whom have made their mark creatively.

Kit Culkin also had a daughter from a previous relationship named Jennifer Adamson, who died in 2000.

In their pre-fame days, the seven Culkin kids lived together in Kit Culkin and Brentrup's small New York City apartment, Kieran Culkin told Vanity Fair in 2018.

“It was just a hallway, and there were no separating doors, except for the bathroom, which didn’t have a lock. They raised seven kids in that apartment— for years! They just kept bringing babies home to this little space," he recalled.

Read on to learn about Macaulay Culkin and his brothers and sisters.

Shane Culkin

Born in 1976, Shane Culkin is the oldest child of Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup.

In 1988, he starred as Wally Webb in a production of “Our Town” at Lincoln Center Theater, according to Vanity Fair.

The play, which also starred Eric Stoltz, Spalding Gray, Frances Conroy and Penelope Ann Miller, later aired on television, according to IMDB.

Dakota Culkin

Born in 1978, Dakota Culkin, who was known as Cody, worked as an art production assistant on the 2009 supernatural thriller “Lost Soul.”

Dakota Culkin died in 2008 at age 30 after being stuck by a car while crossing a street in California.

In 2021, Kieran Culkin opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his late sister.

“Cody was funny, man,” he told the publication. “She was the funniest person in the family for sure and had a really dark sense of humor.”

The “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” star said his sister’s death was “devastating” to him and his siblings.

“That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, and there’s no sugarcoating that one,” he said. “Each one of us handled it very differently. I think everyone was just torn up inside. What has it been, 13 years now? Holy s---. That’s crazy. Jesus f------ Christ.

“I accepted at the time that this is going to be forever, and it’s never going to be fine. It’s always going to be devastating. I still weep about it out of nowhere,” he continued. “Something funny she did will pop in the head and make me laugh, and then I’m weeping. Sometimes it’s knowing that she’s not going to meet my kids and they don’t get to have her, and it’s hard to describe what she was like.”

Macaulay Culkin honored his late sister when he named his firstborn child after her in 2021.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin found stardom in the 1990s for his portrayal of Kevin McCallister in the first two "Home Alone" movies.

The now 43-year-old actor went on to show his range in the coming-of-age rom-com "My Girl" (1991), the thriller "The Good Son" (1993) and the holiday musical "The Nutcracker" (1993).

After a series of blockbuster duds, including 1994's live-action "Richie Rich," Macaulay Culkin opted to take a nearly decade-long break from Hollywood.

“It started feeling like a chore. I started vocalizing that and not being heard: I was saying, ‘I wanna go to school—I haven’t done a full year of school since first grade,’ ” he recalled to Esquire.

In his 20s, he started acting again and appeared in a critically acclaimed guest starring role on "Will & Grace" and shocked critics and fans by playing notorious New York City party promoter Michael Alig, who was convicted of manslaughter, in the 2003 true crime drama "Party Monster."

In 2021, the actor, who continues to charm fans by embracing his "Home Alone" past, was lauded for his role in “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

Some of Macaulay Culkin's other pursuits over the years include fronting the comedy rock band the Pizza Underground, publishing the 2006 autobiography "Junior" and launching the comedy web site Bunny Ears.

Macaulay Culkin and his fiancée, fellow former child actor Brenda Song, share two children: a 2-year-old son, Dakota Song Culkin, who the actor named in honor of his late sister, and a younger son born earlier this year, according to E! News.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin attends a "Succession" screening on June 13, 2022, in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kieran Culkin began his Hollywood career years before his starring role on HBO's "Succession."

In 1990, he had a small part alongside his older brother Macaulay in "Home Alone," playing Kevin McCallister's cousin Fuller McCallister. He then appeared in "Father of the Bride" (1991), "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992) and "The Cider House Rules" (1999), among other box office successes.

In 1998, Kieran Culkin landed his first starring role in the coming-of-age drama "The Mighty." In 2002, he earned critical raves and a Golden Globe nomination for starring in the quirky indie “Igby Goes Down."

Most recently, he won wide acclaim playing the impetuous COO Roman Roy on the HBO series "Succession," for which he earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The actor, who turned 41 on Sept. 30, shares two children, daughter Kinsey Sioux, born in 2019, and son Wilder Wolf, born in 2021, with his wife, Jazz Charton.

Macaulay Culkin's experience in Hollywood impacted his younger brother's.

Earlier this year, Kieran Culkin recalled the discomfort he felt witnessing the "Home Alone" star struggle with overnight fame in the 1990s.

“Poor f------ guy,” Kieran Culkin told Esquire. “He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality.”

He added, “Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, ‘That sucks for him.’”

As a result, he didn't want to emulate his older brother's success.

“I had this unhealthy relationship with what I did for a living,” he explained. “I really wanted to do it, but I didn’t want to be successful at it.”

Like his brother, Kieran Culkin also has little contact with their father, Kit Culkin, who he described as " not a good dude" in a 2018 Vanity Fair profile.

Quinn Culkin

Quinn Culkin and Kieran Culkin at an opening night party on Jan. 11, 2007, in New York City. Christopher Porzio / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Like her famous brothers, Quinn Culkin, born in 1984, was bit by the acting bug at an early age. But it seems for her, the love affair didn't last.

She made a brief cameo in “Home Alone” as a girl waiting at the airport when the McCallister family is leaving.

She also voiced a character in the animated series "Wish Kid" (1991) and appeared alongside brothers Macaulay Culkin and Rory Culkin in the movie "The Good Son" (1993), according to IMDB.

While the siblings may look similar and their acting credits overlap, Quinn Culkin maintains that they are "all very different."

“I’ve even been called ‘MacCulkin,’ like I’m a collection of Culkins. As much as we may look alike, we’re all very different," she told Vanity Fair in 2018. "Mac has his way that he carries himself, and Kieran, and Rory. You see it even in the way they stand. It’s very telling of who they are individually.”

Christian Culkin

Christian Culkin with brother Kieran Culkin at the "The Starry Messenger" cast party at Montenapo Restaurant on Nov. 16, 2009, in New York City. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Christian Culkin, born in 1987, like his sister Quinn Culkin, only briefly dabbled in acting.

He appeared in the 1994 film "My Summer Story" alongside brother Kieran Culkin.

Rory Culkin

Rory Culkin attends the red carpet premiere and screening of "Swarm" in Los Angeles on March 14. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The youngest Culkin, born in 1989, followed in his older brothers’ footsteps to become an actor. Rory Culkin's earliest onscreen appearances, in fact, were in their movies.

He appeared in a photograph in Macaulay Culkin’s movie “The Good Son” (1993) and again as an even younger version of the title character in Macaulay Culkin’s “Richie Rich” (1994). He later played a young version of Kieran Culkin’s character in “Igby Goes Down” (2002).

While still a preteen, Rory Culkin landed his big break starring alongside Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo and Matthew Broderick in the 2000 drama “You Can Count on Me.” He won a Young Artist Award for his performance.

Two years later, he appeared alongside Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix in M. Night Shyamalan’s sci-fi horror flick “Signs.”

Rory Culkin has gone on to appear in “Scream 4” (2011) and in several critically acclaimed indie movies. He’s also appeared in guest starring roles in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Halston” and “Black Mirror.”

Jennifer Adamson

Tragedy first struck the Culkin siblings when their half-sister, Jennifer Adamson, died at home on May 20, 2000, according to an obituary in The Missoulian. She was 29.

The daughter of Kit Culkin and his previous partner Adeena VanWagoner, Adamson was born in 1970.