Ahhhhhh! Macaulay Culkin wears 'Home Alone'-inspired face mask

One of the scariest things we've seen this Halloween season has nothing to do with tricks or treats.

It actually has to do with the Christmas holidays! Specifically, the 1990 film "Home Alone," in which a young Macaulay Culkin realizes his family has gone on vacation without him during Christmas. Remember the scene in which he's clutching his face and screaming?

Culkin, now 40 (yeah, we can't believe it, either), sure does — and he reminded us all of it on Twitter on Wednesday:

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.



Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

"Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids," he wrote in the caption.

Um, yeah. That is pretty scary. But it's also really good advice. Not the wearing-of-flayed-skin part, though! The wearing-the-mask part!

Culkin starred in "Home Alone" when he was just 10; he went on to appear in the 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." The franchise went on to create more entries without Culkin in 1997, 2002 and 2012. A sixth entry had to stop filming in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In recent years, Culkin has been embracing the film all over again, like in a 2018 ad for Google Assistant in which he re-created scenes from the film. And now, of course, this mask.

Who says you can't go "Home" again?