Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome 1st child — find out his touching family name

Macaulay Culkin and his partner, Brenda Song, are parents of a baby boy.

The couple welcomed the baby on April 5 in Los Angeles, Esquire reported. It’s their first child.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin share a kiss at the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer telecast at the Barkar Hangar on Sept. 7, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

They named the child Dakota Song Culkin. Dakota is in honor of Culkin’s sister Dakota, who died in 2008.

“We’re overjoyed,” the couple said in a brief statement to Esquire.

The “Home Alone” actor, who made everyone feel old when he turned 40 last year, has previously hinted about his desire to start a family with the former Disney star.

“We practice a lot,” he told Esquire last year. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Despite skyrocketing to major fame as a child, Culkin is now comfortable in his life with Song.

“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked,” he told the magazine. “And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, OK, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted.”

"I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals," he added. "It took me a long time to get to that place, and I had to have that conversation with myself and go, like, Honestly, Mack? It’s not so bad. I want for nothing and need for even less. I’m good, man.”

Song, 33, has also gushed about life with Culkin.

“People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” she told Esquire in last year's story. “Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack.

"He knows who he is, and he’s 100% okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.”

