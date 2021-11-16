Why Kieran Culkin didn't give his newborn a name for 7 weeks

Most couples have at least a few name options ready when they're about to have a baby, but Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, waited seven weeks to give their newborn son a name.

After welcoming their second child in August, the couple eventually named the baby boy Wilder Wolf, but it took them awhile to make the decision, as Culkin explained in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

"We found (the name) in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought, 'That's great, but instead of pulling the trigger on it, let's torture ourselves for about seven weeks disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked,'" he told the talk show host.

The 39-year-old and his wife also have a 2-year-old daughter named Kinsey Sioux, and the couple decided not to find out the gender of their second child before the birth. During labor, Charton had to have some antibiotic fluids after getting an epidural.

When the baby was crowning, her doctors told her she could either deliver the child then and have to stay an extra day at the hospital since she hadn't finished her antibiotic drip, or hold on an hour and a half and get to leave a day early.

The "Succession" star told the talk show host about the drawn out process of naming baby No. 2. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The expectant mother opted for the second option and passed the extra time by going over name ideas with her husband.

"She's in bed and we have a dry-erase board, and we just went over every name that we had thought of. And be like, 'Let's focus on girl names because we like these,'" Culkin explained. "And we narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed that it was going to be one of those two names if it's a girl and if it's a boy we're screwed. And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names."

At this point in the conversation, DeGeneres was amazed that the couple never came up with any boy names they felt strongly about during the nine months of pregnancy. And Culkin had a pretty witty response.

"That would take some organization and some planning. That's not something that either of us do," he quipped.

During their chat, DeGeneres asked Culkin about his recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and wondered if he was nervous to host the show for the first time.

"I was more nervous in the week and a half heads-up that I got leading up to it. And then what everyone told me, which was true, is you're going to be too busy to be nervous. You're thrown into it; there's just so much to do," he said.

The actor previously appeared on the "SNL" stage in 1991 when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted the show, and he said it was a thrill to be back after all that time.

"It was one of the most amazing experiences of my career," he said.