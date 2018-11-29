Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

It's that time of year when the Christmas classic "Home Alone" is seemingly airing on different channels every hour as people get in the holiday spirit.

Even Macaulay Culkin, 38, who famously played main character Kevin McCallister, admits to occasionally getting caught up in watching, especially if he has a lady friend by his side.

He even will deliver his famous lines, albeit reluctantly.

Culkin spoke to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday about that awkward moment when it comes on during the holidays.

"It's something that's there,'' he said. "It's like a thing. It's like you get like a new girlfriend and you're just flipping through the channels, and there's 'Home Alone.' And she's like 'You wanna watch it?'

You want to watch 'Home Alone' with Macaulay Culkin, don't you? She's like, 'Yeeess.'''

Culkin has often tried to downplay his "Home Alone" fame in the past, but said that occasionally he will revisit the 1990 hit and its 1992 sequel on special request.

"I have indulged that,'' he said. "Most of the time I'm just muttering my lines under my breath.

'Keep the change you filthy animal.' Whatever gets her motor running, I guess."

This is the season when Culkin, who is promoting his new "Goop meets The Onion" website BunnyEars.com, often tries to keep a low profile.

"I do get recognized more this time of year,'' he said.

He told Ellen DeGeneres in April that he doesn't go out much around Christmas so that he can avoid a million strangers asking him to clap his hands on his cheeks and do the "scream" face from "Home Alone."

"I definitely don't (go out)," he told her. "It's my 'season.' It's Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year."

The lighting of the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City on Wednesday night also brought back memories of Culkin filming a scene in "Home Alone 2."

"Yes I had to work at 4 a.m. as a 10-year-old,'' Culkin deadpanned. "It was great. It was my favorite day as a child."

He doesn't need the endless reruns of the film to remember it.

"I don't really watch that movie any more,'' he said. "I was there."