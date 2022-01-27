Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged

Congratulations are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song!

The “Home Alone” actor and the “Dollface” star are engaged, a source close to the couple told E! News. Song was also spotted out and about recently with what looks like a large diamond engagement ring.

Culkin, 41, and Song, 33, have been together for about four years and welcomed a son, Dakota Song Culkin, last April. He was named after Culkin’s late sister, Dakota, who died in 2008.

Song and Culkin shared a kiss during a Stand Up To Cancer event in 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

The couple have largely kept their long-term relationship out of the limelight, but in 2020, Song gushed about her love for Culkin in an Instagram post for her partner's milestone birthday.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” she wrote in the caption, sharing a cute photo of her and Culkin in matching, personalized plaid pajamas. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you.

Song and Culkin, seen here in 2019, have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. Sarah Morris / Getty Images

“But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha,” she continued. “My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Culkin also opened up about feeling grateful for his relationship — and his “relatively well-adjusted” life in general — in an interview with Esquire last year.

“I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals,” he said. “It took me a long time to get to that place, and I had to have that conversation with myself and go, like, Honestly, Mack? It’s not so bad. I want for nothing and need for even less. I’m good, man.”