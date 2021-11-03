Macaulay Culkin surprises fashion fans with a walk down the runway

Macaulay Culkin may have found a new home on the runway.
The "Home Alone" star inspired some double takes in a rare high-profile public appearance on Tuesday when he popped up along style stars like Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith at Gucci's Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood.
Culkin, 41, strutted down the makeshift catwalk on Hollywood Boulevard in a Hawaiian shirt and floral bomber jacket with tinted sunglasses as part of the show put together by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.
Leto, Turner-Smith and singer Phoebe Bridgers also took their turns on the catwalk in front of a crowd that included Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Lizzo, Serena Williams, Billie Eilish, Vanessa Bryant and Miley Cyrus.
When he isn't walking runways for Gucci, Culkin is enjoying life as a first-time dad, as he and partner Brenda Song welcomed their first child in April.
Macaulay Culkin and partner Brenda Song welcome baby boyApril 13, 202100:23
Sharing his life with Song more publicly has been a change for Culkin, who has preferred to stay out of the limelight for much of his adult life after being a massive child star.
“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked,” he told Esquire last year. “And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, OK, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted.”