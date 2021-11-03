IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Macaulay Culkin surprises fashion fans with a walk down the runway

The "Home Alone" star popped up in a retro '70s ensemble at Gucci's Love Parade show in Hollywood.
Gucci Love Parade
Macaulay Culkin walks the runway for Gucci Love Parade on Nov. 2 in Hollywood, California.Amy Sussman / Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Macaulay Culkin may have found a new home on the runway.

The "Home Alone" star inspired some double takes in a rare high-profile public appearance on Tuesday when he popped up along style stars like Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith at Gucci's Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood.

Culkin's full ensemble at the Gucci show was a '70s throwback.Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Culkin, 41, strutted down the makeshift catwalk on Hollywood Boulevard in a Hawaiian shirt and floral bomber jacket with tinted sunglasses as part of the show put together by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

Leto, Turner-Smith and singer Phoebe Bridgers also took their turns on the catwalk in front of a crowd that included Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Lizzo, Serena Williams, Billie Eilish, Vanessa Bryant and Miley Cyrus.

When he isn't walking runways for Gucci, Culkin is enjoying life as a first-time dad, as he and partner Brenda Song welcomed their first child in April.

Sharing his life with Song more publicly has been a change for Culkin, who has preferred to stay out of the limelight for much of his adult life after being a massive child star.

“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked,” he told Esquire last year. “And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, OK, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted.”

