Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially taken their relationship from professional to romantic.

Through the years, Gomez has collaborated with Blanco, an award-winning music producer, on a few of her hit songs, including “Kill Em with Kindness," "Same Old Love" and "I Can't Get Enough."

Then, after Gomez released her August 2023 track “Single Soon,” which Blanco co-produced, she confirmed she was seeing Blanco when she shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram.

In the caption, Gomez said their PDA session was one of her "favorite moments" while she was spending some time in New York.

But when did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first meet? Ahead, a complete timeline of Gomez and her new boyfriend's relationship.

October 2015: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco work together

In 2015, Gomez released her second studio album, "Revival." For that project, Blanco was credited as a producer on several songs, such as “Kill Em with Kindness” and “Same Old Love.”

February 2019: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborate on “I Can’t Get Enough”

In 2019, Blanco and Gomez got back in the studio to work on the track “I Can’t Get Enough," which also features Tainy and J Balvin.

In the music video, Blanco and the three artists danced around on a giant-sized bed.

August 2023: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborate on "Single Soon"

In August 2023, Gomez released her latest song, "Single Soon," where she sings about the excitement that someone can feel when they get out of a relationship.

While teasing the song on Instagram, Gomez said she wrote the upbeat tune "a while back" and said her song was "perfect for the end of summer."

Blanco also has production credits on this song as well.

December 2023: Selena Gomez confirms she's dating Benny Blanco

In December 2023, Gomez confirmed that she and Blanco were dating when she liked and replied to a post about her relationship status.

Instagram account Popfactions wrote, “#SelenaGomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship."

A few days later, Gomez responded in the comments with the single word: "Facts."

Fans also rejoiced when Gomez liked another Popfactions post that said she and Blanco were rumored to be dating.

At the time, reps for Gomez and Blanco did not reply to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

As news started to heat up about a romance between the two, Gomez shared a black-and-white photo online of her snuggling up to a mystery man in a zebra-printed shirt that many eagle-eyed fans speculated was Blanco.

@selenagomex via Instagram

December 2023: Selena Gomez shares kissing pic with Benny Blanco

In December 2023, Gomez went Instagram official with Blanco when she shared a sweet picture of them kissing.

In the post, Gomez also shared some of her "favorite moments" that happened while she spent time in New York. She included a photo of her attending a soirée with her friend Taylor Swift, and another pic of her and Blanco at what appeared to be a dinner party.

In that snap, Blanco has his arms wrapped around Gomez while she smiles for the camera.

Gomez goes Instagram official with Blanco with a photo of the two kissing. @selenagomez via Instagram

December 2023: Selena Gomez opens up about her love life

In a December 2023 interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Gomez opened up about her love life and revealed what she's looking for in a partner.

"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both," she said. "It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."

In the interview, Gomez also said she hopes to become a mother one day, saying it's “fundamental to her life’s purpose.”

January 2024: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a Lakers game together

On Jan. 3, Gomez and Blanco were seen sitting courtside at a Lakers game. As the Lakers faced off against the Miami Heat, the couple were seen cuddling up next to each other.

At one point, Gomez laid her head on Blanco's shoulder, and in other moments, he was photographed kissing her hand and placing his hand on her knee.